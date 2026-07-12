A huge controversy erupted during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal clash between Norway and England in Miami. The incident came to light after Jude Bellingham equalized for England in first-half stoppage time, canceling out Andreas Schjeldrup's 36th-minute opener for Norway. However, a video has now gone viral appearing to show that Orjan Nyland's goal kick had hit an overhead stadium camera cable in the lead-up to the equalizer. The loose ball fell kindly for Elliot Anderson, who took a couple of touches to release Anthony Gordon down the left wing.

Gordon quickly picked out Bellingham in the center, and the Real Madrid midfielder skipped past a couple of defenders before beating Nyland with a crisp, left-footed shot.

Despite Nyland and the rest of the Norwegian players vehemently protesting to the referee that the ball had struck the camera cable, the goal stood, handing England a crucial equalizer just before the break.

Fans quickly took to social media to highlight the incident, with many suggesting that the VAR should've intervened.

Norway informing match officials that England's goal was a result of the ball hitting the camera cable pic.twitter.com/ILkgjpPGKO — The ANF Club (@adjorNfriends) July 11, 2026

The ball hit the camera cable for England's equaliser. pic.twitter.com/LyxZtLB5ub — World Cup HQ (@WorldCup26HQ) July 11, 2026

England's goal was a result of the ball hitting the camera cable pic.twitter.com/mwX24yGShj — MickLew (@MickLew) July 11, 2026

Norway just got robbed in broad daylight.



That ball hit the camera cable and VAR still gave the goal. What are we doing? #NORENG pic.twitter.com/L0xyI0JreO https://t.co/HUtG2jq24c — XOLiD (@XolidCity) July 11, 2026

To add insult to injury, the Norwegians had a second-half goal disallowed following a VAR intervention, compounding their frustrations in Miami.

A corner from Norway captain Martin Odegaard deflected off a couple of bodies inside the box before reaching the far post, where Heggem side-footed the ball into the back of the net. While Norway thought they were in dreamland, VAR spoiled the party due to a foul in the build-up.

Replays showed that star striker Erling Haaland had pushed England's Elliot Anderson to the ground before Odegaard had even taken the corner. As a result, the referee penalised Haaland after being advised by the VAR team to review the incident.

Norway were visibly frustrated with the call, with several players protesting the decision to the referee.

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