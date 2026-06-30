Norway coach Stale Solbakken hailed the leadership of "powerhouse" Erling Haaland as he prepares his team to face Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday. The Scandinavian side have returned to football's biggest stage for the first time since France 1998 and Manchester City's prolific marksman Haaland is their star turn. "So far, so good," said Solbakken, referring to his team's progress. "We are very satisfied with what we have done so far. "We are in the last 32. That was the aim for the tournament, and now we want to progress from there."

Solbakken hailed 25-year-old Haaland, who scored four goals in the group stages, as a "powerhouse" forward.

"He's a great leader for us, he leads by example on the pitch," he said. "I think that also he gets great physicality from his mother or his father, maybe his mother.

"He has something that maybe you can't train so much to reach it, the sniff for goals, the feeling that the ball will land at your feet or in that movement and I think that is his biggest strength, together obviously with his explosions, his physicality.

"That combined, and the understanding that he is a good teammate on and off the pitch, makes him one of the best players in the world."

Solbakken said Norway's style of play had changed since they last featured at the World Cup 28 years ago, with players now more comfortable on the ball.

"Here, there are players who want to use the ball and are used to using the ball and maybe have the strength of using the ball," he said.

"So, compared to the 90s where we were last in the World Cup, it was maybe a stronger physical side and we relied much more on set pieces."

Solbakken said part of the change in style was due to the "Guardiola school" of possession football, favoured by former Manchester City and Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

"I think it (Norwegian football) will be even better in the future -- a great mix between what we used to do and what we do now," he said.

But the Norway boss said his team would have to match Ivory Coast's power when they faced each other in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

"They are a very, very physical team, very strong, and that's the first thing we have to match," he said.

"And if we match that, then we can keep our identity defensively and offensively, we have a chance.

"But I think it will be a very even, tight game where it can go either way in terms of who is the match winner, who has a little bit of luck on their side."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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