FIFA World Cup 2nd Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: After a thrilling opening night in Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads to its next destination-Canada-on Friday. Ahead of co-hosts Canada's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the second opening ceremony will take place at the Toronto Stadium. Canadian artist Nora Fatehi, who is renowned for her work in Bollywood, will headline a list of global superstars, including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

On the opening day, co-hosts Mexico beat nine-man South Africa 2-0 at the iconic Mexico City Stadium. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored for Mexico, who are hosting the World Cup for a record third time. In the other Group A fixture, 2002 semi-finalists South Korea came from a goal down to beat Czechia 2-1 in Guadalajara.

What time will the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Start?

The 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony be held?

The 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada.

Which channel will telecast the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be aired live on UNITE8 Sports and DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The live streaming of the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony will be available on Zee5 app and website.

Who are the performers scheduled to participate in the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The top performers set to participate in the 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony are: Nora Fatehi, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

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