Cabo Verde produced a stunning performance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Argentina and although they were beaten in extra time, their effort led to praise from both fans as well as experts. One player who stunned everyone was Sidny Lopes Cabral as he scored a spectacular goal to keep his team in the match during extra-time. Following the match, Cabral's comments on facing Messi has resurfaced. He said that the team will not be overwhelmed at the prospect of facing the superstar and pointed out that the focus was always going to be on their game.

"Honestly, nobody is overwhelmed. If you're like: ‘Oh, it's Messi,' you're gonna lose your mind. We're focusing on our plan, our tactics. If Messi touches the ball, you will look at him like: ‘Hey, I'm really playing against Messi.' But it's about our game."

"The coach's message is that we're a family. It's 11 men, not this man or that man. I need to focus on myself. If I think: ‘I'm playing Messi,' I'm going to blow my mind. Afterwards I can enjoy that I played against him. I hope I get some nice pictures with him," the Cabo Verde footballer said, according to The Guardian.

Following a hard-fought match, it was all respect, love and admiration between defending champions Argentina and FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde, who bowed out of the tournament with heads held high despite defeat.

When fans worldwide switched their devices on, many would have anticipated Lionel Messi's magic to outclass a valiant Cabo Verde, resulting in a rather easy win.

But Cabo Verde and their goalie Vozinha almost spoiled the party of a billion hearts beating for Messi, producing numerous saves despite Messi opening the scoring in 29th minute and Cabo Verde producing an equaliser in the 59th minute.

While Argentina got the lead thanks to Lisardo Martinez in the 92nd minute, a Sidney Lopes strike in the 103rd minute intensified the action. Thanks to an own goal from Diney Borges, due to an unlucky deflection, Messi and his men could breathe in peace, with their round of 16 spot sealed.

After the match, Vozinha and Messi, two of this tournament's age defying wizards, one a goal-saving wall and the other an unstoppable goal-scoring juggernaut, shook hands in a show of respect.

Messi continued his record-breaking spree at the ongoing FIFA World Cup continued as he surpassed late compatriot and football wizard Diego Maradona for most assists in the history of the FIFA World Cup, making it a total of nine assists, surpassing Maradona's previously all-time highest total of eight, as per 433.

Messi also became the first player in tournament history to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde in Miami. The strike also took Messi's overall World Cup tally to 20 goals, further cementing his status among the greatest players in the tournament's history. With the goal, Messi also became the first footballer to score seven goals in two separate FIFA World Cup editions.

After netting seven times during Argentina's triumphant 2022 campaign in Qatar, the 39-year-old has now matched that tally at the ongoing 2026 tournament, where he has once again emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot with seven goals.

(With ANI inputs)

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