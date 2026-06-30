Netherlands vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: A heavyweight showdown headlines the World Cup round of 32 on Monday as the Netherlands and Morocco collide in Guadalupe, with two of the world's highest-ranked teams battling for a place in the last 16. The Netherlands reached the knockout rounds after finishing top of its group, recovering from an opening draw against Japan with convincing victories over Sweden and Tunisia. Morocco, meanwhile, continues to build on its remarkable rise in world football. (MATCH-CENTRE)
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Netherlands' fans excited
Dutch fans are out partying on the streets of Monterrey ahead of today’s game against Morocco.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 29, 2026
Fortunately, the game starts at 3am local time in the Netherlands, minimizing the risk of riots in Dutch cities.
A 9pm kick-off would have been risky pic.twitter.com/SPDfkfRigM
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Morocco's road to Round of 32
Morocco continues to build on its remarkable rise in world football. The reigning AFCON champion opened its campaign with a creditable draw against Brazil before defeating Scotland and Haiti to secure second place in Group C. Even after falling behind twice against Haiti, the Atlas Lions showcased their resilience by storming back to win 4-2.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: NED's road to Round of 32
The Netherlands reached the knockout rounds after finishing top of its group, recovering from an opening draw against Japan with convincing victories over Sweden and Tunisia. Ronald Koeman's side has gradually found its rhythm, with a balanced blend of possession football and direct attacking play making it one of Europe's more dangerous outfits.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Morocco coach ahead of Ned match
Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his team has shown strong performances and character in their first three matches, but stressed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Netherlands will be a different challenge requiring different solutions.
"In the last three matches, we showed that we are capable of producing good performances and that we have a strong personality on the pitch. But tomorrow's match is different and requires different solutions. That is the mentality with which we will enter the game," he said.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Two changes for Ned
Netherlands have also made two changes to the side that played against Tunisia. Tijjani Reijnders and Donyell Malen drop out of the lineup, with Micky van de Ven and Crysencio Summerville coming in to replace them.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Few changes for Morocco
Morocco have made several changes to their lineup as compared to the side that faced Haiti. Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat, and Ayoub El Kaabi have all been dropped, while Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Azzedine Ounahi have been included in the starting XI.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Paraguay stun Germany
Jose Canale scored on the first sudden death penalty kick, Orlando Gill made two key saves in the shootout, and Paraguay beat Germany 4-3 on penalties Monday to earn the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup so far. The round of 32 match ended 1-1 after extra time. Paraguay took the lead when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half, but Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for four-time champion Germany.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Heartbreak for Japan
The heartbreak was all too familiar for Japan at the World Cup. The country's national team hung in until the very end Monday but was eliminated from the tournament — the third straight time Japan has had the lead in the knockout round and lost. This year, it was to five-time champion Brazil 2-1 on a late goal in injury time. After four previous losses in such matches at World Cups, Japan is still searching for its first knockout victory.
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Morocco's Starting XI
Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazroui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannous; Saibari
Netherlands vs Morocco, Live Updates: Netherlands' Starting XI
Netherlands (3-4-3): Verbuggen; Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Aké; Van de Ven, De Jong, Gravenberch, Dumfries; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo