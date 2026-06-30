Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his team has shown strong performances and character in their first three matches, but stressed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Netherlands will be a different challenge requiring different solutions.

"In the last three matches, we showed that we are capable of producing good performances and that we have a strong personality on the pitch. But tomorrow's match is different and requires different solutions. That is the mentality with which we will enter the game," he said.