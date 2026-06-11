Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is here. Co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the highly-anticipated opening game of the tournament, which is a repeat of the opening match of the 2010 edition held in South Africa. Mexico and South Africa are part of Group A, which is set to be one of the most tightly-fought groups with South Korea and Czechia also part of it.

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match take place?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match will take place on Friday, June 12 (IST).

Where will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match be held?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match will be held at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

What time will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match start?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match?

The Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match will be live streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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