Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area. The storm started about two hours before the match was set to begin. No announcement was made on when it would start. Mexico look to continue their brilliant run of form as the co-hosts take on Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Mexico have won all three of their group stage matches and finished top of their group. On the other hand, Ecuador had their twists and turns in a different group before securing qualification with a sensational victory over Germany. While Mexico have relied massively on their tight defense, Ecuador have a strong offensive unit who have shown their prowess both in open play as well as in set-pieces. (Match Centre Live)