 Mexico vs Ecuador Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026 Mex vs Ecu Live Updates: Hydration Breaks Ruled Out Amid Weather Chaos | Football News
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Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area. The storm started about two hours before the match was set to begin. No announcement was made on when it would start. Mexico look to continue their brilliant run of form as the co-hosts take on Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Mexico have won all three of their group stage matches and finished top of their group. On the other hand, Ecuador had their twists and turns in a different group before securing qualification with a sensational victory over Germany. While Mexico have relied massively on their tight defense, Ecuador have a strong offensive unit who have shown their prowess both in open play as well as in set-pieces. (Match Centre Live)

Jul 01, 2026 06:53 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: No Hydration breaks today

Biggest news of the day coming in from the Mexico City Stadium that the Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador will not have any Hydration Breaks. The match is starting after an hour delay and the management does not wish to waste any more time. 

Jul 01, 2026 06:53 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Start time announced

After a scary thunderstorm and heavy rain, the sky has finally cleared. It has been announced that the Mexico vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match will now begin at 7:30 AM (IST). It was a delay of an hour. 

Jul 01, 2026 06:20 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Unpredictable Ecuador

Standing in their way is an Ecuador side that arrives with momentum of its own. Sebastian Beccacece's team recovered from an inconsistent start to the tournament by producing a dramatic victory over Germany, securing its place in the knockout rounds and reaffirming the talent within the South American squad.

Jul 01, 2026 06:16 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Confident Mexico

Confidence is soaring within the Mexican camp after three victories from three matches, a run that has showcased the discipline and efficiency instilled by Aguirre. Rather than relying on dazzling attacking displays, Mexico has built its success on defensive organisation, tactical discipline and clinical finishing in decisive moments. That formula has transformed the hosts into genuine contenders to end a four-decade wait for a World Cup knockout victory.

Jul 01, 2026 06:13 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Battle between the underdogs

Mexico's remarkable FIFA World Cup journey reaches a pivotal moment as Javier Aguirre's side welcomes Ecuador to the Estadio Azteca for a round-of-32 showdown that promises to be among the closest contests of the knockout stage. After a flawless group campaign, El Tri now faces an opponent widely regarded as one of the tournament's most dangerous underdogs.

Jul 01, 2026 06:10 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Mexico's best run

Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.

Jul 01, 2026 06:08 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Heavy rain in Mexico City

Jul 01, 2026 06:00 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Kick-off delayed

Oh!!! A shocking news coming in from the stadium.  Kick-off has been pushed back here as a fierce thunderstorm continues to lash the stadium for over an hour. Lightning has been striking right above, while booming thunder has echoed loudly enough to leave even the seasoned Azteca crowd in awe.

Jul 01, 2026 05:55 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Glimpse of the drama

Jul 01, 2026 05:49 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Ecuador file complaint

Ecuador's football federation has lodged a complaint with World Cup organisers after local fans gathered outside the team's hotel ahead of their last-32 match against co-hosts Mexico, saying the incident violated fair play principles. According to local media, around 1,000 Mexican supporters staged a late-night "serenade" outside Ecuador's hotel in Mexico City on Monday, using noisemakers, pots, and buckets while singing the Mexican folk song "Cielito Lindo." Police later intervened and dispersed the crowd.

Jul 01, 2026 05:37 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Ecuador Starting XI

Ecuador (4-4-2): Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez, Willian Pacho, Alan Franco; Pedro Vite, Moises Caicedo; Nilson Angulo, John Yeboah; Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata

Jul 01, 2026 05:36 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Mexico Starting XI

Mexico (4-1-2-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

Jul 01, 2026 05:31 (IST)
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Mexico vs Ecuador, Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live updates of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador, straight from the Mexico City Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Mexico Mexico Ecuador Ecuador 2026 FIFA World Cup Mexico vs Ecuador, Match 79 Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
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