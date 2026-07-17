The referee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final has been decided, and it is Slovenia's Slavko Vincic who has been given both the honour and the responsibility of officiating the high-profile clash. Assisting him in the Argentina vs Spain clash in New York on Sunday will be the likes of Tomaz Klancnik (assistant referee 1), Andraz Kovacic (assistant referee 2), Adham Makhadmeh (fourth official), and Mohammad Alkalaf (reserve assistant referee).

"Playing with golden stripes is something beautiful. I am sure you agree with me. It's beautiful and it's absolutely great. As well, it's great that the referee will be Slavko Vincic," head of refereeing at FIFA, Pierluigi Collina, said in a video shared on social media, as Vincic's appointment was confirmed.

Amid the chatter around FIFA 'favouring' Argentina in this World Cup, there has been an additional focus on the referees and the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in this tournament. Vincic was in tears as the announcement of his appointment was made. The video of the occasion was also shared by FIFA on social media.

Introducing your referee for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 Final....



Congratulations, Slavko Vincic! pic.twitter.com/OMLJ3oA31p — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 17, 2026

Who Is Slavko Vincic?

At 46 years old, Slovenia's Slavko Vincic has reached the absolute pinnacle of his career in the sport. Having made his World Cup debut with two matches in Qatar in 2022, the Argentina vs Spain final will mark his sixth career World Cup match overall and his fourth assignment of the current campaign, which he kicked off during the group stage.

Vincic is no stranger to the pressure of elite football, built on a stellar resume packed with high-profile appointments. Among the highlights of his career, Vincic officiated the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, which is widely considered one of the most prestigious honours a European official can receive.

He also officiated in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

Beyond these showpiece matches, his extensive portfolio features dozens of UEFA Champions League fixtures, alongside regular assignments across the UEFA European Championship, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Nations League, the FIFA Club World Cup, youth tournaments, and senior international qualifiers.

Vincic's History With Argentina

The Slovenian referee was the man in charge during one of the most painful moments in the history of Argentine football. He was in charge of the match when Argentina squared off against Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi's men went on to lose the contest 1-2. The result also brought an end to Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run in international football. In fact, this was the last game Argentina lost when it comes to FIFA World Cups.

Vincic had even given a penalty in Argentina's favour in that match after Leandro Paredes was pulled down during a corner kick. Lionel Messi converted the penalty efficiently.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'I Don't See A World Cup Trophy...': Mbappe Says France's Job Isn't Done