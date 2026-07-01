Kylian Mbappe said France had united behind coach Didier Deschamps after the death of his mother, as a resounding 3-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday booked them a place in the World Cup last 16. Mbappe scored two more goals to take his tally to six at the tournament, giving him 18 World Cup goals overall, as France set up a meeting with Paraguay. The Real Madrid star opened the scoring late in the first half in New Jersey and ran over to hug Deschamps, who returned to the United States at the weekend after a quick trip back home to France to attend his mother's funeral.

"I think that reflects the spirit of this group -- it's part of our DNA. We are all together," Mbappe told French broadcaster beIN Sports.

"We know the coach has been through a difficult experience; unfortunately, everyone goes through that at some point and it's very hard.

"There are things that are more important than football, but he needs to know -- and he already does -- that through this gesture from the entire team, he can see he will never be alone with us, and whatever happens, we'll be there to support him."

Deschamps missed the 4-1 win over Norway last week in Foxborough after flying back to France.

In his absence, assistant coach Guy Stephan took charge, as he did for a UEFA Nations League game in 2022, following the death of Deschamps' father.

The former France captain, who will step down as coach of Les Bleus at the end of this World Cup after 14 years at the helm, said he was touched by the team's response.

"Obviously on a personal level Kylian's gesture moved me a lot. He's our captain, and I'm not saying good things about him just for the sake of it, it's because he's been exemplary from day one," said Deschamps.

"The group stayed united, they did what needed to be done when I wasn't there, and it was better for me and for them that I wasn't there.

"And from the moment I came back, they knew I was with them. But it's a very good thing. The mindset of a group doesn't win matches, but I know all too well that it can make you lose them."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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