Master will take on apprentice when Spain coach Luis de la Fuente lines up against his former student, Argentina's Lionel Scaloni, in the World Cup final on Sunday. Nine years ago, Scaloni was just another former professional player pursuing a career in coaching, studying for his pro license at the Spanish football federation's training center in Las Rozas, on the outskirts of Madrid. His teacher on the course? De la Fuente. In the years since, both men have gone on to forge successful coaching careers in international football. Scaloni, 48, took charge of Argentina in August 2018, initially on an interim basis -- less than a year after taking coaching lessons in de la Fuente's classroom.

Since then the former Deportivo La Coruna player has led Argentina into a golden age of tournament success.

He ended their 28-year wait for a major title with victory at the 2021 Copa America and then followed that up with the ultimate prize -- the 2022 World Cup. Another Copa America title was added in 2024.

Over a similar period, de la Fuente has overseen a resurgence in Spanish football fortunes that has left La Roja on course for a second World Cup win, to set alongside their triumph in 2010.

Appointed in December 2022 after Spain's insipid last-16 exit to Morocco at the last World Cup, de la Fuente, 65, has returned Spain to the top table of international football.

A thrilling victory at the 2024 European Championship was backed up by a run to the final of the UEFA Nations League last year.

Tuesday's semi-final masterclass against France has left de la Fuente on the brink of topping those successes with a World Cup win.

Both Scaloni and de la Fuente have spoken warmly of each other on their journeys to Sunday's final showdown at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"He was my mentor, and he taught me everything I know and now we are facing each other in a final," Scaloni said of de la Fuente following Wednesday's epic 2-1 semi-final defeat of England.

"I remember after Qatar when we had a conference among coaches, and I had a chat with him for quite a while. He's done brilliant work with his team, I'm very pleased for him."

Scaloni has strong personal and professional ties to Spain after spending the bulk of his playing career there. His wife, Elisa Montero, is Spanish, and the couple live with their two sons in Mallorca.

On Sunday, though, despite his warm relationship with de la Fuente, Scaloni has no doubt where his loyalties lie.

"Of course everyone knows I live in Spain and have Spanish family. I'm very, very sorry, but I'm going to try to beat Mr de la Fuente.

"He's gained my absolute respect, of course, not just because of the way that he plays on the pitch and manages, but also as a person."

De la Fuente has reciprocated, describing Scaloni as a model student.

"I have great respect for Lionel," he said. "He has won everything with the Argentina national team. I agree with many of his ideas, I admire him professionally and personally. He is a great person.

"Lionel was a very diligent student, with a great attitude and interest. He had the touch of someone who is determined to grow. Being his teacher is an honor.

"But above all, I feel that way because I am his friend. We continue to have a great relationship and a great mutual admiration."

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