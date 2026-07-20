It was heartbreak for Argentina. Ferran Torres scored a dramatic extra-time winner as Spain defeated holders Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday and shatter Lionel Messi's dreams of a triumphant farewell to football's greatest stage. Barcelona striker Torres lashed home a thumping finish in the 106th minute to reward a dominant display by Spain against an Argentina team who failed to register a single shot on target in 120 minutes.

A star-studded crowd of 80,663 that included US President Donald Trump packed East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium to see if Argentina captain Messi could crown his glittering career with a second World Cup victory.

But the 39-year-old maestro -- almost certainly playing in his final World Cup game -- was reduced to irrelevance as Spain took control early on against an Argentina team who committed cynical fouls throughout.

The South Americans' skulduggery ended with midfielder Enzo Fernandez being sent off after a brutal challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi in stoppage time.

Shortly after the match ended, Argentina star Lionel Messi was sitting on the field as Spain players celebrated. He then got up when 19-year-old Spain forward Lamine Yamal approached him and they shared a handshake and a hug.

LA PELEA DEL FINAL



Leandro Paredes fue a buscar los jugadores de Espana en el final del partido



jsm44 pic.twitter.com/C3xbxhS1pP — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) July 19, 2026

Leandro Paredes exclu apres la finale de la Coupe du monde pour un violent accrochage avec Gavi



https://t.co/rhJW9I5oS9 pic.twitter.com/6f6XZVTohj — L'Equipe (@lequipe) July 19, 2026

Leandro Paredes got a red card after fights with Gavi and Eric Garcia after final whistle. pic.twitter.com/NP6UPkNh4K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2026

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was held back by a Spain player while appearing to shout at someone moments after the final whistle. Leandro Paredes also shoved Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi, and Nicolas Otamendi exchanged words with a few Spanish players, including Rodri. Paredes was given red card.

For long periods though it looked as if Argentina may somehow hold on for a penalty shoot-out as Spain struggled to make the breakthrough.

But after Nico Williams had a goal controversially disallowed in extra-time, Spain struck.

A lofted cross to the back post by Pedro Porro found Williams who nodded into the path of Torres to crash home the goal that clinched Spain's second World Cup title after their maiden 2010 triumph.

"Ultimately, the goal belongs to 47 million people -- not just me or the 26 players," goal hero Torres said, referring to Spain's approximate population.

"At the end of the day, all finals are tough; when you're up against Messi, there's a certain nervousness, but we always believed in our football and in ourselves."

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