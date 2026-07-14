The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see a major first - the top four teams in the world, as per FIFA rankings, will be fighting it out for the mega prize. In that way, there is no room for any 'upset' as France take on Spain in the first semi-final while defending champions Argentina take on England in the second last-four clash. FIFA has already announced the referee line-up for the two clashes. Morocco-born American referee Ismail Elfath will officiate the Argentina vs England match. El Salvador's Ivan Barton will officiate the France vs Spain match. The referees have been under intense scrutiny, especially after several VAR-related controversies. Argentina's matches have been under extra focus, with rival teams and social media accusing several decisions of going their way.

In such a backdrop, Ismail Elfath's appointment as Argentina's match referee has added more spice to the contest.

Elfath has officiated some big matches in which Messi was involved.

The match officials for @FIFAWorldCup match 102 have been appointed. 🤝 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 13, 2026

Elfath was the fourth official in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, where Messi scored twice on the way to his team winning the title.

He also officiated when Messi's Inter Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup. In this match too, Messi scored his team's only goal in a match where his team won in a penalty shootout over Nashville SC.

In Major League Soccer, Elfath has officiated four matches in which Messi played - his team won all of them.

In three matches so far at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Elfath has given eight yellow cards and one red card - Netherlands 2-2 Japan, Spain 1-0 Uruguay and Norway 2-1 Brazil.

After the Spain-Uruguay game, the 44-year-old was targeted by the Spanish media for not being firm enough with the Uruguayans.

Argentina's journey has been anything but straightforward in the ongoing tournament. The defending champions have had to work hard through every knockout match, surviving stern tests from Cape Verde and Egypt before defeating Switzerland in the quarter-finals. While Messi remains the focal point, this Argentine side appears more balanced than that of four years ago. Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez have all shared the responsibility, giving Scaloni a team that is less dependent on individual brilliance and more capable of adapting to different opponents.

Having already conquered the biggest stage in 2022, the players now carry themselves with the confidence of champions. They remain tactically disciplined under pressure and have repeatedly shown an ability to stage strong comebacks after trailing at half-time.

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