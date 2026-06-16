Argentina enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 as defending champions. The side defeated France in a closely-fought final of the last edition to clinch their third title, while also ending a 36-year trophy drought. La Albiceleste bagged the glory for the first time in 1978, repeated it in 1986 and then waited for a long time to bring the trophy home again. While Argentina arrive in North America as one of the favourites to win the title, a huge test awaits them as none of the teams has managed to successfully defend the World Cup title since Brazil achieved it in 1962.

Football great Lionel Messi remains the centre of attraction in the Argentina squad. He has won every major team and individual honour in the sport. He continues to play an influential role in the team despite ageing. In all likelihood, expect this to be the last dance for the player who has won Ballon d'Or a record eight times. Messi also holds the record with six European Golden Boot awards and two-time winner of the World Cup Golden Ball.

Are Argentina serious contenders for the title?

Argentina feature a more balanced and mature squad that helped them win the title in the last edition. 17 out of the 26 players that Lionel Scaloni has picked for the event in North America are the ones who won the title in Qatar last year. La Albiceleste have an experienced core that is adept at handling pressure, surviving difficult moments and swinging the momentum their way to produce the desired result.

The trio of Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul makes the midfield the biggest strength of the Argentina team. Add to this relatively younger group the experience of legendary forward Messi, who now mostly plays a supporting role, and La Albiceleste look like a side that could comfortably control any game.

Argentina also have a strong defence with a proven goalkeeper in Emiliano Martinez and defenders like Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi, who might not provide the flashiest defence but are surely among the most reliable and resilient.

What makes Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni stand out is his ability to adapt. Thanks to this, the team can play a flexible game, be it dominating ball possession, putting on an all-out attack, defending deep or executing surprising counter-attacks.

Do La Albiceleste have any weakness?

Players like Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi have already turned 38. There is no doubt about the potential of the two players, but this month-long World Cup could be a concern for them, especially while playing against opponents with younger and faster squads. Some other ageing players in the Argentina team face a similar challenge. Will experience prevail over speed this edition? The result will speak better about it.

Argentina will feel the weight of expectations on entering the tournament as defending champions. Meanwhile, the team will be wary of the complacency that saw them crash to a shock 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their campaign opener at the 2022 World Cup.

In which group do Argentina start?

Argentina have been placed in Group J along with Austria, Algeria and Jordan. La Albiceleste are easily the best team on paper; however, Algeria and Austria do possess the potential to challenge Lionel Messi and Co.

Argentina's World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras).

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