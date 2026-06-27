Lionel Messi will not start Argentina's final Group J match against Jordan on Sunday, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed. Scaloni said on Saturday that the Argentine superstar, who has scored all five of his team's goals in the competition so far, will start on the bench and may play the game as a substitute. Argentina have already qualified for the Round of 32 following victories over Algeria and Austria. "Leo will start on the bench. Leo will come in a little bit later," Scaloni said.

Scaloni did not say when Messi might substitute in to the game, or what his lineup would be against first-time World Cup participant Jordan, which lost its first two matches.

Messi scored all five goals for Argentina in the first two group matches, and now has 18 goals overall in his six World Cups. He had his first-ever hat trick in the tournament in a 3-0 win over Algeria to tie the career scoring record at 16 goals that had been held by Miroslav Klose of Germany. He broke that mark with the goals in a 2-0 win over Austria on Monday at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys - where the group finale will be played.

Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina. Kylian Mbappe matched Klose at 16 with two goals in France's 3-0 win over Iraq.

Mbappe who has four goals in the tournament, didn't score in a 4-1 win over Norway on Friday in his final group match.

Considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, Messi has made 201 appearances for Argentina, including a FIFA-record 28 World Cup matches. He has scored in six consecutive World Cup appearances, joining France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho as only players to do that.

Messi had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer that slowed him in the lead-up to the World Cup.

While there have been no indications of any issues since, Argentina has a lot of games left if it is going to get to another World Cup final. The knockout round for La Albiceleste begins next Friday in South Florida, and in this expanded 48-team tournament that would be the first of five matches in 17 days if they make it to the final on July 19.

(With AP inputs)

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