Argentina's defeated football hero Lionel Messi returned to his hometown on Tuesday after a painful World Cup final loss. The national squad captain landed at Rosario airport on a private jet at around 6:30 am (0930 GMT) along with his wife and three children, a local government source told AFP on condition of anonymity. A video published by sports outlet ESPN showed a gray SUV carrying Messi entering a gated community in the city of Funes.

The house he owns in this suburban area is where he usually stays during visits to his native Rosario in central Argentina.

Most national squad players and their coach Lionel Scaloni arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday night, where thousands of fans enveloped them in cheers, chants, flags and tears.

Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain 1-0, with soccer idol Messi breaking down in tears after Sunday's defeat.

The 39-year-old star scored eight goals during this year's tournament.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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