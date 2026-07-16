In this World Cup, Lionel Messi and Argentina have owned the final minutes. Wednesday's rally past England in the World Cup semifinals - Argentina trailed 1-0 late before winning 2-1 - only added another entry on the long list of late-game dramatics by the defending champions, who will now play Spain in Sunday's final. Among them: A pair of rallies from late-game deficits in the knockout stage, coming back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt and then 1-0 down to beat England.

A breakdown of Argentina saving its best for last in this World Cup:

Minute: 90+5

Final: Argentina 2, Austria 0

In the second match of the group stage, the outcome wasn't necessarily in doubt. Argentina led 1-0 in second-half stoppage time, when Lionel Messi got his own rebound and threaded a blast between three defenders for an insurance goal that sealed the victory.

Minute: 80th

Final: Argentina 3, Jordan 1

Argentina led 2-1 in the group finale, and Lionel Messi - who had just entered the game as a sub - had a free kick from about 25 yards out. He saw a gap in the wall of Jordan defenders, sending a low shot that skipped once and went into the back of the net for the clincher.

Minute: 92nd, then 111th

Final: Argentina 3, Cape Verde 2

The first match of the knockout stage was wild, with Argentina getting two extra-time goals and needing both to hold off the Cinderella story that was Cape Verde. Lisandro Martinez scored in the 92nd minute for a 2-1 lead, and Messi served up a perfect ball off a corner kick that became an own goal in the 111th minute -- the one that gave Argentina a 3-2 win.

Minute: 79th, 83rd, then 90+2

Final: Argentina 3, Egypt 2

The champions looked done in the round of 16, with Egypt up 2-0 with 11 minutes left before second-half stoppage time. And then the comeback of the tournament happened, with Cristian Romero scoring in the 79th minute, Messi connecting four minutes later and Enzo Fernandez getting the game-winner two minutes into stoppage time.

Minute: 112th, then 120+1

Final: Argentina 3, Switzerland 1

Switzerland was down to 10 men, but sent its quarterfinal with Argentina to extra time anyway. And eventually, Argentina got the breakthrough: Julián Álvarez scored the go-ahead goal in the 112th minute, then Lautaro Martinez scored in the final moments as the champions moved into the semifinals with a 3-1 victory.

Minute: 85th, then 90+2

Final: Argentina 2, England 1

Enzo Fernandez scored in the 85th minute, Lautaro Martinez scored two minutes into stoppage time and Messi assisted on both goals as Argentina rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat England 2-1 and move into the World Cup final. Those goals gave Argentina a staggering 11 tallies in the 79th minute of play or later in this tournament.

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