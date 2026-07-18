After more than a month of intense competition, Argentina and Spain have emerged as the two finalists of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament, which began with a record 48 teams, has now come down to a highly anticipated title clash between the two football giants, set to take place on Monday in New Jersey. For Argentina captain Lionel Messi, the occasion marks a full-circle moment. The 39-year-old is set to play in his third World Cup final during his sixth appearance at the tournament. However, this final carries added significance for Messi, who came close to committing his international future to Spain during the early years of his career.

In September 2001, Messi arrived in Barcelona at the age of 13 to join the club's famed La Masia academy. He would go on to spend 21 years with the Catalan giants, developing into one of the greatest footballers of all time before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Yet despite spending most of his formative and professional years in Spain, Messi's dream was always to represent Argentina on the international stage-a decision that ultimately shaped one of the most iconic careers in football history.

Former Argentina coach Jose Pekerman, who handed Lionel Messi his senior international debut, once revealed that he first learned about the youngster from members of Argentina's coaching staff during the 2003 U-17 World Cup.

Back in 2002, then-national team coach Marcelo Bielsa and his assistant Claudio Vivas came across information about the Barcelona prodigy while visiting Spain to monitor several Argentine internationals playing there.

However, the story took a different turn when one of Messi's early representatives, Horacio Gaggiolo, shared an incident about the VHS tapes.

"That was [Messi's dad] Jorge's idea. He told me: "Horacio, the Argentine national team is coming to Barcelona, can you get them some footage of Leo?" Leo wasn't well known in Argentina. We had a video that I was given by Barca with some plays, and I went to the Hotel Princesa Sofia in Barcelona where they were staying. I asked for Vivas, who was Bielsa's assistant," Gaggiolo told ESPN, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"When Marcelo renewed his contract with Argentina, we toured Europe to explain to the players why we had renewed after the South Korea-Japan World Cup [in 2002]. During that stop in Barcelona, an Argentine man approached me," he added.

"I told Marcelo about him and he asked: "Does he play well?" I said: "He doesn't just play well, he's incredible!" "Let me see, play a little bit of it," Marcelo said, adding as I played the tape: "But play it at normal speed, you can't see anything like this." I said: "Marcelo, it is at normal speed, I just pressed play." He said: "But this kid is unbelievable!"

However, by the time the video footage reached Hugo Tocalli, Argentina's youth team coach, preparations for the 2003 FIFA U-17 World Cup were already at an advanced stage. As a result, Tocalli chose not to include Messi in the squad. Argentina eventually suffered a 3-2 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals. Following the tournament, a member of Spain's team staff told Tocalli that Argentina would likely have beaten Spain had Messi featured in their lineup.

How Messi played for Argentina?

Upon returning to Argentina, Tocalli set out to bring Messi into the national team setup. A friendly match was quickly organized to assess the young forward, but the circumstances surrounding it were rather unusual. With little time available to make arrangements, the match even had an Argentine referee officiating it, as FIFA regulations required a recognized match official for the game.

Horacio Gaggioli, revealed that there was significant interest from Spain regarding the youngster's international future.

"I received many calls asking whether he could play for the Spanish national team," Gaggioli recalled. "I would tell them that the decision ultimately rested with Leo and his family. There was no question about his ability, but he had to choose."

Despite the speculation, Messi's stance remained unwavering. According to Gaggioli, the football icon was always determined to represent Argentina while continuing his club career with Barcelona.

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