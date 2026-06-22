Lionel Messi scripted history once again as he became the highest goal-scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup. The Argentine superstar scored his fourth goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 during the match against Austria to take his overall tally to 17. The record previously belonged to Germany legend Miroslav Klose with 16 goals. Messi did not have the perfect start to the match as he missed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot. However, he capitalised on a brilliant pass from Facundo Medina to guide the ball into the goal. He also equalled the record of scoring in six consecutive World Cup matches as he is currently tied with Brazil's Jairzinho and France's Just Fontaine. He started his campaign with a brilliant hat-trick against Algeria.

LIONEL MESSI ABSOLUTELY SMASHED THAT INTO THE NET.



HIS BALL STRIKING AT 38 IS INSANEpic.twitter.com/ET9442chZc — MC (@CrewsMat10) June 22, 2026

With a chance to break the record in the ninth minute on Monday, Messi missed a penalty kick.

Messi's left-footed kick went just wide of the right post. He is now 4 of 7 on penalty kicks in regulation play at the World Cup with with misses in three consecutive tournaments.

Lautaro Martinez was running free in the box when he was tackled from behind by Xaver Schlager and Stefan Posch, the defender playing with a broken jaw. Schalger got a foot on the ball, but Posch drew the penalty because he did not touch the ball as Martinez tumbled to the ground.

Play continued for more than a minute with Martinez still on the ground near the goal. When play was stopped for him, officials went to review the play.

Messi's hat trick in the pervious game, in his 200th international appearance, came 20 years to the date of his World Cup debut, when he also scored. He is playing in sixth World Cup, and Monday was his FIFA-record 28th match in the tournament.

Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina.

Messi's father has been undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, the family said in a statement last week while not providing any specifics.

The 68-year-old Jorge Messi has played a key role in his third son's football career, acting as his agent and managing his business affairs off the field.

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after scoring his first goal against Algeria, and said after that match his tears came following some tough days not related to the sport.

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