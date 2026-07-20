While Lamine Yamal was in focus on the ground during Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, his three-year-old brother Keyne was no less, attracting fans across the globe with his off-field antics. The little one once again drew a lot of attention when La Roja won their second world title, beating Argentina in a tightly-fought final on Sunday. The Spain players, as well as the fans, celebrated the victory to the fullest, and Keyne was no exception. Several moments from his celebrations after Spain's win have gone viral on social media.

Watch the videos here:

Finally trophy with this duo pic.twitter.com/R3vkvI6ONQ — Mira (@AddictedtoFCB8) July 20, 2026

The moment Keyne finally spotted his big brother, Lamine Yamal, on the pitch after Spain's win over Argentina... he couldn't hold back the emotions and ran straight into his arms. Proud brother moment pic.twitter.com/6uYnXbqy5x — Beri (@beri_grizou) July 20, 2026

Spain are back atop the football world for a second time after Ferran Torres' first goal of this year's World Cup, unquestionably the goal of his life, gave his country a 1-0 win over now-dethroned champions Argentina in the final on Sunday.

"It was a goal scored by 47 million people," Torres said, referring to Spain's population.

Maybe not by them, but certainly for them.

The goal came with Argentina down to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in regulation following a reckless tackle. Tempers flared then, and flared again after the final whistle, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and players from both sides engaging in what appeared to be some pushing and shoving.

In the end, Spain denied Messi a second straight title in what he has indicated was his final World Cup match. Torres, a second-half substitute, pounced on a bouncing ball in the box and used his left foot to bury a shot just under the crossbar in the 106th minute.

From there, the airtight defence that dominated opponents throughout the tournament came through one final time. Spain, which also won the title in 2010, allowed only one goal in eight matches during this World Cup run, setting a record for the fewest goals conceded by a champion.

(With AP Inputs)

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