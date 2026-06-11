As the world gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a family in Rocafonda is eagerly waiting to see their son represent Spain on football's biggest stage. That family belongs to 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. Yamal needs no introduction. He had already guided Spain to the Euro 2024 title with a series of world-class performances. At just 16 years old, he impressed everyone by registering three assists - the joint-highest in the tournament. Not just for Spain, the prodigy has also been making headlines for Barcelona, playing a pivotal role in their La Liga title triumph in the 2025-26 season.

Putting his past success aside, the teenager is now focused on his first-ever World Cup -- a dream for every aspiring footballer. That dream is set to take shape on June 15, when Spain open their Group H campaign against Cape Verde.

However, the build-up to the tournament was not without concern. Yamal sparked nationwide anxiety after sustaining an injury just weeks before the global showpiece, casting doubt over his participation. Despite this, he was named in the squad, with head coach Luis de la Fuente showing full faith in his recovery.

"The time has finally come," Yamal said in an interview after Spain's World Cup squad was announced on May 25.

Yamal had injured his left hamstring while playing for Barcelona in April. But De la Fuente remained confident that the young star would be fully fit in time for the World Cup.

"He's still 18 years old. He's already very mature as a player, and we can't even fathom his full potential right now, but we have to give him the necessary time. Especially now that he is coming off an injury," said Fuente in an interview with Movistar.

"We simply hope he'll be up to the task, but without putting any added pressure on him. We know the media focus is on him, that soccer fans around the world are watching him, and obviously in Spain he's already a reference," he added.

Despite being only 18, Yamal is expected to shoulder the responsibility of a seasoned campaigner as Spain chase their second World Cup title.

With legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr set to feature in what could be their final World Cup, Yamal stands on the brink of what promises to be a remarkable and record-breaking career.

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