France and their deadly attack led by Kylian Mbappe will attempt to reach a third consecutive World Cup final on Tuesday as they take on a Spain team that combines flair with defensive steel. More than a month since this mammoth World Cup kicked off, the first semi-final promises a mouthwatering spectacle at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. France coach Didier Deschamps insisted on Monday that Spain would be favourites. "They attack well, they defend well, they don't concede goals. It could be a spectacular match," Deschamps said.

France have reached the past two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 in Russia and losing on penalties to Lionel Messi's Argentina four years ago in Qatar in an epic final despite a hat-trick from Mbappe.

Having won their first global title in 1998, Les Bleus are aiming to win the World Cup for a third time while La Roja -- despite Spain's rich footballing tradition -- have lifted the famous trophy just once, in South Africa in 2010.

Many observers believe this year's Spain squad have the quality to bring home a second title and they have built momentum since stumbling in a goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde -- but first they need to stop France's star-studded frontline.

Real Madrid forward Mbappe has scored eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race at this tournament alongside Messi.

Messi has an impressive supporting cast including Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, the English-born forward whose pace and dribbling pull defences out of shape, allowing Mbappe the space to work his magic.

Even the defence, considered France's weak point before the tournament, has held up impressively.

Defeat to Argentina in the final in Doha four years ago was a bitter experience for France, and the desire for a rematch is strong -- if Messi can lead his team past England in their semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Adding to France's motivation, France coach Didier Deschamps is leaving after this tournament following 14 years in charge.

Already part of the elite club to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach, Deschamps would dearly love to collect a third title.

- 'Front foot' -

In Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday by buying a jewel-encrusted necklace that he showed off to the media, Spain have the player who will likely succeed Messi and the far younger Mbappe as football's next superstar.

Yamal inspired Spain to glory at Euro 2024 but did not look sharp as he came into his first World Cup still recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Barcelona player has improved steadily and won the player-of-the-match award in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Belgium.

The teenager pointed out that Spain have the upper hand on France, having beaten them 2-1 in the semi-final of Euro 2024 and in a high-scoring Nations League semi-final in 2025 that finished 5-4.

Yamal raised eyebrows following Spain's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium last week after being quoted as saying that France, rather than Spain, ought to be "afraid" given those recent defeats against La Roja.

He addressed those comments at a press conference on Monday.

"I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no," Yamal explained. "We are European champions. It's simply football."

His ideal birthday present, he insisted, would be a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

"I haven't received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York," he said.

Along with the attacking guile of Yamal and the goalscoring of Mikel Merino -- he has scored late winners in their last two games -- Spain's run to the semi-final has been built on a solid defence marshalled by French-born Aymeric Laporte. Belgium's goal in the quarter-final was the first Spain have conceded in the entire tournament.

Coach Luis de la Fuente, whose team play a possession-based style that makes it hard for opponents to get the ball, said Spain would go on the "front foot" against the French.

"We'll have to think about their players. We'll try to win those duels and will try to be on the front foot during the game, imposing our style," he said on Monday.

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