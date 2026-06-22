Cape Verde's maiden FIFA World Cup campaign continues to grab headlines with each passing day. After holding mighty Spain to a goalless draw in their Group H opener, the African island nation stunned everyone with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Monday (IST). It was a memorable sight for football fans worldwide as the debutants matched the two-time world champions with confidence and flair. One player who emerged as an overnight hero was Kevin Pina. He scored Cape Verde's first-ever goal in a World Cup, giving his side an early lead against Uruguay.

In the 21st minute, Pina fired in a long-range free-kick that slipped past a poorly organised Uruguay wall and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, putting Cape Verde 1-0 ahead. As the ball hit the back of the net, the Miami Stadium erupted in celebration.

Kevin Pina's free kick gave Cape Verde the lead against Uruguay in the World Cup. What a moment for the fans!pic.twitter.com/K81fCFhXMA — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2026

The joy on the faces of Pina, his teammates, and the fans in attendance was priceless. A nation with a population of less than 530,000 now finds itself on the verge of reaching the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup.

Who is Kevin Pina?

Pina currently plays for Russian club FC Krasnodar. He featured in 27 matches for the team in the Russian Premier League last season, starting 11 of them, as the side finished runners-up. Born in Praia, Cape Verde, Pina began his professional career in Portugal's second division, making his debut for Oliveirense in a 2-3 defeat against Benfica B in 2018.

Pina signed a three-year deal with Krasnodar and later extended the contract until 2027. He earned his first national team call-up in late 2021 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He made his debut in early 2022, featuring in a friendly match where his side registered a commanding 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein.

Draw vs Uruguay

Cape Verde took a surprise 21st-minute lead as Pina scored their first World Cup goal from a free-kick, only for Uruguay to strike twice shortly before half-time through Maximiliano Araujo and Agustin Canobbio. But 40-year-old Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's mistake allowed Helio Varela to grab Cape Verde's second just after the hour mark and neither side could find a winner.

The African island nation face Saudi Arabia, thumped 4-0 by Spain earlier Sunday, in their final group game next Saturday, knowing victory would secure a last-32 berth.

(With AP Inputs)

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