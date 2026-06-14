For former Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, attending the USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Paraguay was more important than seeing his own nation's historic contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and he isn't apologising for it. Trudeau faced plenty of flak on social media after being spotted watching the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium, with his decision to skip Canada's match raising many eyebrows. Cheering on Team USA alongside his girlfriend, pop icon Katy Perry, Trudeau was blasted on social media platforms by Canadian football fans. Instead of being on home soil for a match that saw Les Rouges secure their first-ever World Cup point in a gritty 1-1 draw, he was across the border.

As the criticism mounted on social media, Trudeau decided to address the elephant in the stadium. His response was surprisingly candid. He wrote: "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup."

Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup https://t.co/85DXvsyCPp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2026

While the couple has been spotted together frequently since last year, this marks the most direct, casual way the former Canada Prime Minister has acknowledged the relationship online. While they both have been quite open about their relationship in recent months, crossing over into the sports arena is always considered a risky public relations move. For Canadian sports fans, it was a tough pill to swallow.

By framing it as standard "boyfriend duties," Trudeau highlighted how certain 'duties' hold a higher weightage over personal preferences. Yet, he has made it clear that it's not the USA but Canada he is rooting for this World Cup.

As for the FIFA World Cup, while USA are off to a flier with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, Canada secured what would be called a historic point through their 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening match.

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