Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham were the two central characters in the England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final clash. Much of their teams' chances depended on the duo. It was no surprise when the two had a brief argument over a contentious decision by the referee. Shortly after the match started, Leandro Paredes went in late on Jude Bellingham, and Enzo Fernandez did likewise to Elliot Anderson soon after. The England camp felt it warranted a card, but the referee disagreed. It was at this point that Messi argued with Bellingham. Argentina ultimately won the match 2-1 and entered the final.

I agree that Tuchel was at fault.



But whatever tf Bellingham said to Messi here was also a factor…. pic.twitter.com/gmdrYgA1PB — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) July 15, 2026

After the match was over, Bellingham went and fought with Valentin Barco, who played last season at Strasbourg in France's Ligue .

Jude Bellingham attacks Colo Barco for no reason. pic.twitter.com/hHRedke0kc — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 15, 2026

Lionel Messi sent in the cross that sent Argentina to the World Cup final after another improbable comeback.

Trailing 1-0 going into the final five minutes of regulation time, Messi delivered a pinpoint ball to substitute Lautaro Martinez in the second minute of injury time to give the defending champions a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday.

Messi also provided the assist for Enzo Fernandez's equalising goal in the 85th minute.

At the end of another exhausting match - another match in which Argentina were stretched to the final minutes - Messi dropped to his knees in celebration.

Argentina, who will play Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are now one game away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead in the 55th minute, but the team's other chances failed to find the back of the net.

Fernandez scored the equaliser with a long-range effort as Argentina pressed desperately for a goal, and Martinez headed in the winner with time running out.

Argentina had to come through yet another tough match at this year's expanded 48-team tournament after surviving scares against Cape Verde and Egypt.

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