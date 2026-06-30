Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Norway are leading 1-0 against Ivory Coast after 70 minutes in the second half of their intense FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Dallas. Norway took the lead in the first half, after left-winger Antonio Nusa scored a stunning curling goal in the 39th minute. Ivory Coast dominated most of the first half, but failed to make their chances count. Norway striker Erling Haaland is aiming to become the first player in history to score two or more goals in each of his first three World Cup matches. On the other hand, it's a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they're playing their very first World Cup knockout match. The winner of this match will play Brazil in the Round of 16. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE | CIV vs NOR, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Dallas Stadium:
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: GOAL! Amad Diallo scores, Ivory Coast level!
GOOOOAAAALLLL! Amad Diallo equalizes for Ivory Coast! That is a stunning goal, and Ivory Coast are back on level terms in this enthralling Round of 32 clash. Amad starts the move on the right wing, exchanges a one-two with Nicolas Pepe, then dribbles past two defenders in the box and slams it in! 1-1!
74' CIV 1-1 NOR
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Antonio Nusa substituted
Today's goalscorer Antonio Nusa is substituted by Norway manager Stale Solbakken. Alexander Sorloth is also taken off. Former Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, along with Andreas Schjelderup, come on.
70' CIV 0-1 NOR
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Humongous chance for Norway defender!
Corner taken by Norway, it's centre-back Torbjorn Heggem who is in the box taking the shot, but somehow it hasn't gone in! Looks to be a goalline clearance by Ivory Coast. Norway look to be appealing for something, referee consults VAR, but ultimately play on.
And time for the second hydration break.
67' CIV 0-1 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Amad Diallo enters
Manchester United's Amad Diallo has been substituted on for Ivory Coast in thr 60th minute, along with striker Elye Wahi. Amad had scored Ivory Coast's winning goal in their first Group E game against Ecuador. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Christ Oulai have been taken off.
60' CIV 0-1 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Massive chance, massive save!
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe shoots from close range in the box, but Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland makes an equally good save. Another big chance created by Ivory Coast, but the ball has not ended up in the back of the net. Perhaps a Haaland-esque No. 9 is what they're missing!
55' CIV 0-1 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Chance for Norway
Norway win the ball back after some good pressing from the back, Odegaard receives the ball and enters the final third. He appears to be in two minds on whether to shoot or pass, ultimately he lays it off for Nusa, who finds the overlapping left-back, who crosses it in, but the cross goes beyond both Haaland and Sorloth in the box.
54' CIV 0-1 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Chance for Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast left-back Ghislain Konan drives forward towards the byline and whips in a powerful cross, but it's cleared away. Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare meets the ball on the rebound and takes a shot from outside the box, but it's well over the bar.
52' CIV 0-1 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Second half begins
We are back! The second half is underway at the Dallas Stadium. It is Ivory Coast attacking from right to left in the second half. They need to score to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup.
46' CIV 0-1 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Will Haaland step up in second half?
Despite Norway's lead, star man Erling Haaland had a fairly anonymous first half. Haaland managed only eight touches in the entire half, with his best efforts being a couple of tame efforts on goal. He will be hoping to improve and get on the scoresheet in the second half.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: HALF TIME! Ivory Coast 0-1 Norway
HALF TIME! End of an enthralling first half at the Dallas Stadium. Norway were on the back foot for most of the first half, but Ivory Coast did not make their chances count. Then, when Norway came on the attack, Antonio Nusa scored a sensational curling goal to give them the lead.
Still all to play for! Stay tuned, we'll be back with the second half shortly.
HT | CIV 0-1 NOR
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: 4 minutes added on
Four minutes have been added on at the end of the first half. Ivory Coast come on the attack, win a corner, but their header from the set piece goes wide. Ivory Coast will be rueing the fact that they've led Norway take the lead after dominating most of the first half.
45 2' CIV 0-1 NOR
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Big chance for Haaland!
Cross in towards the box, headed back to Haaland just a few yards away from goal, but Haaland fails to kick it in! His shot is weak and it's blocked by the last Ivorian defender. Replays show that it may have been offside anyway, but the flag had stayed down during the move.
41' CIV 0-1 NOR
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: GOAL! Norway lead, Antonio Nusa scores
GOOOOAAAAALLLL! Antonio Nusa scores for Norway! That is a beauty! Nusa cuts in from the left wing, enters the box and curls it into the top-right corner with a special effort. Norway were gaining momentum in the last few minutes, and they've taken the lead now.
39' CIV 0-1 NOR
Norway vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Header from Haaland
Alexander Sorloth swings in a right-footed cross from the right wing, Erling Haaland towers over the Ivory Coast defence and slams a downward header, but once again, it's lacking power. Straight at goalkeeper Yahia Fofana. Still, that's the best opportunity for Norway in the first half.
37' CIV 0-0 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Big chance for Ivory Coast!
Lovely cross swung in from the left wing by Yan Diomande, its met by Nicolas Pepe at the far post but his right-footed shot doesn't hit the target, and is cleared from the front of goal by Norway's defence. Had Pepe connected with his stronger left foot, it could've been danger for Norway. Best chance of the match so far.
Moments later, Pepe drives forward on the counter-attack, swirls in a cross, but it's not met by anyone in the box. Norway clear it out for a corner.
30' CIV 0-0 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Strong tackle stops Ivory Coast
Norway waste a corner, Ivory Coast look to launch a counter-attack, but Norway left-back David Moller Wolfe collides with Ivorian forward Yan Diomande to stop the move! Foul awarded by the referee, and Diomande is down in some pain. Time for the hydration break.
24' CIV 0-0 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Norway fans start Viking Row!
Norway fans have begun their signature Viking Row celebration in the crowd to try and get their team going. And Norway create a chance immediately. A low pass from the left finds Alexander Sorloth on the edge of the box, he looks to lay it towards a winger, but the final cross is cleared away before it can reach Haaland.
19' CIV 0-0 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Another opportunity for Ivory Coast!
Ivory Coast continue to threaten Norway with their crosses. It's a powerful, curling cross in from the right flank, goes beyond the Norway centre-backs and towards Yan Diomande on the back post, but the winger is unable to make something out of it.
This is a good spell of play for Ivory Coast, they're looking comfortable on the ball and launching attacks down the wings.
16' CIV 0-0 NOR
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE: Chance squandered?
A lovely long ball played forward from deep by Ivory Coast, towards striker Ange-Yoan Bonny, but he wastes the chance with a heavy touch. Had it been a good touch, Norway's defence could've been in a spot of bother.
14' CIV 0-0 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Crosses from Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast on the attack now, and they're spraying crosses into the box. First an aerial cross from the right is cleared away, then another aerial cross from the left is headed out, and then Nicolas Pepe cuts in and fires in a low cross but that's blocked out for a corner. Positive stuff from Ivory Coast.
8' CIV 0-0 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Early chance for Haaland
Norway attack down the right an hoof in a cross towards Erling Haaland in the box. Haaland gets his head to it, but the header lacks power, and it's blocked by Ivory Coast defence. Odilon Kossounou with the clearance.
3' CIV 0-0 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICK OFF! Ivory Coast vs Norway begins
WE ARE LIVE! It's kick off at the Dallas Stadium. Ivory Coast in their classic orange kits, Norway are in all-white. Haaland and co. will be attacking from right to left in the first half. And it's Norway who have early possession.
1' CIV 0-0 NOR
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Match about to begin
We are about to get underway at the Dallas Stadium. The national anthems of Ivory Coast and Norway have been sung, and now it's time for football! Grab your popcorn, get seated. Live action coming your way!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Norway focussed on present!
Norway coach Stale Solbakken was taking part in a news conference to preview the game against Ivory Coast when a reporter told him that Brazil had just gone ahead late, then asked his thoughts about the possibility of another meeting in the World Cup. “We don't think about the next opponent,” Solbakken said. “That's too early. We'll try to win the game tomorrow (Tuesday).”
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Round of 32 so far -
Canada defeated South Africa 1-0 to enter the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, while Brazil registered a comeback 2-1 win over Japan to make it to the next stage. In a shocking result, Paraguay eliminated Germany in a game whose result was decided through penalty shootout. Morocco also scripted a stunning penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in their knockout game.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Who will the winner face?
The winner of the Ivory Coast-Norway clash will face Brazil in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2026. Brazil clinched qualification with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Japan yesterday.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Historic match for Ivory Coast
It is a historic day for Ivory Coast (or Cote d'Ivoire as they're known as in French). For the first time, they will be playing a knockout game at the FIFA World Cup. It's a feat that legends like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure never managed to achieve, but the likes of Franck Kessie and Yan Diomande have!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Erling Haaland eyes all-time record
Erling Haaland has made a spectacular start to his FIFA World Cup career, scoring two goals in each of his first two games for Norway. If he scores two goals again today, he will become the first person in history to score two or more goals in each of his first three World Cup matches.
Germany legend Gerd Muller, Portugal icon Eusebio and France great Just Fontaine all scored in each of their first three World Cup matches, but nobody scored two or more in all three games.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Ivory Coast starting XI
Ivory Coast XI vs Norway: Ivory Coast have also announced their starting XI for the Round of 32 clash against Norway. Emmanuel Agbadou is back alongside Odilon Kossounou at centre-back. The talented Christ Oulai starts in midfield. Watch out for Yan Diomande on the wing. Manchester United's Amad Diallo is on the bench.
— Equipe Nationale de Football Cote d'Ivoire (@equipenatciv) June 30, 2026
#ElephantsEnMarche #TousDerriereLesElephants #CDM2026 pic.twitter.com/nKtGSZ63Pv
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Norway starting XI
Norway XI vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland is back! After being rested in the final group game against France, the likes of Haaland, captain Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth are back in Norway's playing XI to face Ivory Coast.
Laget pic.twitter.com/DsR3HOQ6e7— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) June 30, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Ivory Coast vs Norway, Round of 32!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Ivory Coast and Norway! We are at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas for today's clash. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.