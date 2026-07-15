England head coach Thomas Tuchel says he understands Argentina's decision to wear their iconic dark blue away kit for Wednesday's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, admitting he would have made the same choice if superstition played a part, reported Reuters. Defending champions Argentina will swap their traditional sky blue and white stripes for the dark blue strip that has become synonymous with some of the nation's most memorable victories over England at the World Cup.

The jersey was worn during Argentina's famous 2-1 quarter-final victory over England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, when Diego Maradona produced the controversial "Hand of God" goal and the stunning solo effort later dubbed the "Goal of the Century". Argentina again wore the same colours when they knocked England out on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup.

Asked about Argentina's decision, Tuchel said he appreciated the significance of such traditions in elite sport.

"I would have done the same if there was any superstition combined with it," Tuchel told reporters, according to Reuters. "So credit to them. I was not aware of that."

The England manager admitted that even at the highest level, routines and superstitions continue to play an important role.

"I have my superstitious routines. I will not tell you because another superstition is that if I tell you, it will not work," he said, prompting laughter, as per Reuters.

"We have routines that keep you grounded and calm through the day, and that will not change. We have, of course, also our lucky charms, and these things are just normal in high-level sport," he added.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, however, played down suggestions that the shirt choice was driven by superstition.

"Well, I didn't ask for the blue one. I don't know who did, but perhaps it's tradition," Scaloni said.

"I really don't know. I can't speak to that. And if Thomas had no issue, well, then you can say the same for myself," the Argentina head coach added.

The dark blue jersey itself carries cultural significance, featuring fileteado-inspired motifs across a black base. Fileteado is a UNESCO-recognised decorative art form originating in Buenos Aires, known for its vibrant colours, floral patterns and ornate typography.

Wednesday's clash at Atlanta promises another chapter in one of the World Cup's most storied rivalries. England have reached their fourth major tournament semi-final since 2018 after battling past Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals and are seeking their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966.

Argentina, meanwhile, have won all six matches at the ongoing tournament and 12 consecutive World Cup fixtures overall. Lionel Scaloni's side needed extra time to overcome Switzerland in the quarter-finals but head into the last four as the tournament's highest-scoring team with 17 goals.

Although England hold the overall edge in head-to-head meetings with six wins from 14 encounters, two of their three defeats against Argentina came on the World Cup stage -- in 1986 and 1998 -- both with Argentina wearing the now-famous dark blue strip they hope will once again inspire victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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