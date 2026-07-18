Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to US President Donald Trump for assistance after his entry into the United States was denied ahead of the FIFA World Cup final clash between Spain and defending champions Argentina on Sunday. Capdevila said he was hoping to reunite with his 2010 World Cup-winning teammates and support the current Spain squad but expressed disappointment at missing the occasion. ESTA approval is mandatory for eligible travellers seeking visa-free entry to the US. "I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump. They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied. Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on. I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much. If anyone knows how to fix this, I'll be grateful to you for life,' Capdevila wrote in a social media post.

NECESITO AYUDA @realDonaldTrump !



Me acaban de decir que no puedo viajar a la final con mis hijos porque me han denegado el ESTA



Alguien me puede ayudar con esto? No sabéis la ilusion que me hacia poder estar alli con todos mis companeros de 2010 y con este equipo... pic.twitter.com/VH9wakzaH1 — Joan Capdevila (@capde11) July 17, 2026



The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Spain have justified that faith with an impressive run to the final, recovering from their opening draw with Cape Verde to win six consecutive matches. La Roja have conceded just one goal in the tournament and arrive in the final after a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals.

Spain head into the final aiming to secure their second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after their historic triumph in 2010, while Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the trophy.

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