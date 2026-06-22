The expanded 48-team format of the FIFA World Cup was met with plenty of initial scepticism, with traditionalists fearing it would dilute the tournament's quality, producing too many lopsided contests. However, the opening phase of this historic event has completely flipped that script. Even giants like Spain and Portugal have been left frustrated, with the so-called 'smaller nations' producing valiant efforts to earn stalemates that feel bigger than victories. So far, there have been multiple examples where these smaller nations have dismantled the football hierarchy, proving that tactical discipline can overcome massive deficits in population and historical pedigree.

Cape Verde Frustrate Two Former World Champions

No team captures the romance of this expanded tournament quite like Cape Verde. The African island nation, with a population of less than 600,000, has gone toe-to-toe with two former global champions. In their opening match, the Blue Sharks staged a defensive masterclass to hold reigning European champions Spain, a country of 48 million people, to a goalless draw.

It was their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha, who became an overnight global sensation with his breathtaking saves. They followed this by fighting back to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against two-time world champions Uruguay, with Kevin Pina scoring the nation's first-ever World Cup goal via a spectacular long-range free kick.

'Smallest Nation' Curacao Frustrating Ecuador

While Cape Verde shocked with points, Curacao delivered an individual performance for the history books. As the smallest nation by population in the tournament, with a population smaller than a city like Noida in the Delhi-NCR region, they held their nerves against a relentless onslaught from Ecuador, a nation of 18 million people.

In a defiant defensive display, their 37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room turned into an impenetrable wall, registering 15 saves during the match. This stat stands as the highest number of saves by a goalkeeper in a 90-minute World Cup fixture since detailed data collection began six decades ago, earning the Caribbean territory a historic maiden point.

Congo Denying Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal

Portugal, one of the favourites to go all the way in the tournament, were held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ending their 52-year World Cup absence, the African nation faced a star-studded Portugal side ranked seventh in the world, with none other than the record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

By deploying a compact, highly disciplined defensive shape, they completely nullified individual threats and walked away with a well-deserved point. Even the mighty Ronaldo couldn't find his way past the Congo goalkeeper, with his performance triggering questions over his place in the Portugal team.

These early fixtures have proven that when tactical organisation, elite goalkeeping, and national pride align, the numbers on a page cease to matter once the whistle blows.

Qatar Rise Tall Against The Swiss

Facing a heavily favoured Swiss side, Qatar produced a performance of absolute defiance. While Breel Embolo gave the Swiss the lead from the penalty spot inside the opening 20 minutes, the European side failed to capitalise on their overwhelming dominance, squandering the majority of their 26 goal attempts.

Qatar's resilience was rewarded in dramatic fashion deep into stoppage time. In the 94th minute, defender Homam Ahmed delivered a brilliant cross into the box, leading to Swiss midfielder Miro Muheim inadvertently turning the ball into his own net under intense pressure from Qatari captain Boualem Khoukhi. The 1-1 draw handed the reigning Asian champions their first-ever World Cup point.

Iran Refusing To Be Beaten On US Soil

Iran's story is not only one of a team showing incredible sporting potential but also of overcoming some of the biggest political turmoil in recent history to participate in the World Cup. For more than a month leading up to the tournament, it was not even certain whether Iran would be able to participate.

After the Iranian team arrived in the United States, their base was shifted at the last minute to Tijuana in Mexico, even though the team is scheduled to play all of its group matches on US soil. Despite facing serious logistical hardships, Iran have secured two draws in the tournament so far, showing their absolute refusal to be beaten.

To secure a draw against a star-studded Belgium side, ranked No. 9 in the world, amid this mental and physical turmoil, hence, is no mean feat.

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