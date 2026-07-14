How to stop Lionel Messi? That's a question that Thomas Tuchel will have to find the answer for as England face off against Argentina in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta. Messi is the joint-highest goalscorer of the tournament so far, with eight strikes, and has scored in every Argentina match bar one. Former English striker and Premier League veteran Troy Deeney suggested a tactical switch to England's starting lineup in order to deal with Messi's threat.

Deeney stated that England's first-choice left-back Nico O'Reilly hasn't performed exceedingly well so far in the World Cup, and recommended Tuchel to replace him.

"By the way, he's (O'Reilly) been getting away with murder, because he's been playing just as good as Madueke," said Deeney, speaking on TalkSport, as quoted by UK-based publication Metro.

"I don't think Madueke has had a bad game. He's just been in the middle. I'm just saying, the level of what you look for in an attacking player is much different to what you look for in a defensive player," he stated.

"Nico O'Reilly hasn't been great. He's been okay. For a player of his talent, and a player of his ability, okay shouldn't be good enough," he added.

With Messi normally operating from the right wing, Deeney recommended that Tuchel should bring in full-back Djed Spence, who arguably offers more pace and physicality than O'Reilly.

Spence has enjoyed a couple of bright cameos off the bench in this World Cup, particularly impressing in England's quarter-final against Norway.

Deeney clearly explained how Spence should look to counter Messi.

"It's just coming up against Messi, because that's what he's going to come in on the left side. I would probably have to go Djed Spence just to match him. And say to Djed Spence, 'Just follow him. If he goes inside, go inside'," Deeney said.

England have suffered from a full-back crisis during FIFA World Cup 2026. Tino Livramento suffered a tournament-ending injury before the start of their campaign, Reece James got injured midway and has only just returned, while Jarell Quansah is suspended due to a red card.

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