Spain gave the footballing world the very same vibes that the Carles Puyol-led side did between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and a FIFA World Cup to cement their position at the absolute pinnacle of the sport. With Manchester City's Rodri leading the team into the World Cup 2026 semi-final against France, Spain knew they had to deliver something even more spectacular than they had in the tournament so far. When Spain's right-back, Pedro Porro, finished a beautifully crafted move to put his team 2-0 up in the 58th minute, the goal perfectly exposed just how technically fragile France were in comparison to their opponents.

The move began with Spain establishing comfortable possession, exploiting France's passive defensive mid-block. As Porro triggered a vertical run from deep on the right flank, the French midfield failed to scan the space or track his movement. Neither the left winger nor the retreating central midfielders communicated the structural shift required to prevent the Tottenham Hotspur man from getting into a threatening position. As a result, Porro entered France's penalty box entirely unmarked.

With Spain displaying brilliant passing combinations, the French players were caught completely ball-watching. France's technical deficiencies led to a total collapse during a rapid one-two between Porro and Dani Olmo on the edge of the penalty box.

First, Porro fired a crisp pass into Olmo and continued his overlapping burst. Lacking the technical coordination to handle quick, one-touch combinations in central areas, Dayot Upamecano rushed out frantically to challenge Olmo. The Bayern Munich centre-back committed completely to the man rather than covering the passing lane.

With Upamecano dragged out of position, the remaining French defenders were caught flat-footed, unable to cover for their teammate or block Porro's path. A distinct lack of agility and late scanning meant Porro had ample time to take the return ball in his stride and execute a strike that Mike Maignan had absolutely no answer for.

Pedro Porro's goal vs France. Look at the composure infront of goal pic.twitter.com/ggKoU6PMWg — Change4Tottenham (@change4spurs) July 14, 2026

After the game, France captain Kylian Mbappe had no hesitation in admitting that his team lacked the technical and tactical depth to counter a team of the quality of Spain, who were exceptionally in sync with each other.

"It was difficult for us. Tactically, we had a plan to go for them with pressure, to go one for one, to not let them lead the tempo and play the way they want to play. They want to have control of the game and the ball," Mbappe told the media after the match.

"That's what we let them do. We let the midfield too much time to play and they have the quality to play. It's difficult when you don't change the plan of Spain. The penalty helped (them) also to come in the game and then they scored the second goal and we didn't have the quality to get to the final," he added.

France still have a game to play in this World Cup. They will next face the loser of the England vs Argentina semifinal in the third-place playoff.

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