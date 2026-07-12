Just as has been the case throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, another Argentina match has become the centre of intense debate surrounding refereeing, VAR, and the laws of the game. Before Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 to qualify for the semi-finals, Breel Embolo was sent off for diving-an offence that rarely results in a player being given their marching orders. While the entire Switzerland camp feels the referee's decision was harsh, arguing that Embolo's dismissal tilted the game in Argentina's favour, the official was simply following the letter of the law.

Had the referee merely found Embolo guilty of simulation in the first place, he likely would not have issued a second yellow card. However, because a yellow card had already been shown to Leandro Paredes, it could not be rescinded; under the current regulations, it could only be transferred.

Embolo was ultimately shown a yellow card due to FIFA's new "mistaken identity" rule. The Switzerland striker had dived, but the caution was initially given to Paredes, as the referee had resolved to penalise the Argentinian midfielder for a foul. Seconds later, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened, advising the referee to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. Upon realizing that Embolo had simulated the contact, the referee withdrew Paredes' booking.

The 'Mistaken Identity' Rule

According to the updated IFAB rules, which were amended just before the tournament began, a yellow card cannot be cancelled in this scenario-it can only be transferred, as it is treated as a case of "mistaken identity" where the disciplinary action itself must remain intact. The rule states:

"When the referee shows a yellow or red card but has clearly penalised the wrong player of either team for the offence in question; the offence itself cannot be reviewed except in the context of mistaken identity."

This was not the first time such a decision had been made during the tournament. Earlier, in a group-stage fixture between the USA and Paraguay, American defender Tim Ream saw his yellow card rescinded after VAR reviewed a dive by Miguel Almion, who was subsequently cautioned instead.

However, the true danger of this loophole was laid bare under the intense lights of the quarter-final. The Swiss had just wrestled their way back into the match against the defending champions, with Dan Ndoye scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 67th minute. Switzerland were on the ascendancy when tragedy struck five minutes later.

Breel Embolo may have cost Switzerland with one of the worst dives you'll ever see



What was he thinking going down like that while already on a yellow card?pic.twitter.com/tgoXwKG82z —(@YanitedBruno) July 12, 2026

Crucially, the officials in Kansas City did not suffer from a mix-up of jerseys or player names; they were simply sold a dummy by Embolo's clever simulation. By framing a missed dive as a case of "mistaken identity," football's lawmakers have effectively allowed VAR to review standard, isolated yellow card incidents. This contradicts the very purpose of the technology, which was introduced solely to correct "clear and obvious errors".

READ | Switzerland Red Card Explained As Controversial VAR Rescues Argentina Again

Switzerland Blast Bizarre Rule

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin blasted the 'mistaken identity' rule after the game, saying the decision destroyed his team's chances to beat Argentina.

"We were punished because of a rule that in my opinion is completely unacceptable," Swiss coach Murat Yakin said. "It's very painful that we were eliminated that way. I don't think we deserve that today, and in my opinion, my boys are the real heroes. They put all their heart and their passion into their performance. I am very proud. They are very proud."

"The referee made the wrong decision," Yakin said. "It was, in my opinion, a harmless foul, if it even was a foul. I know they will protect their referee, but this rule destroyed our game today, and it's very painful, and to be eliminated in that way hurts a lot."

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