It was a huge day for Lamine Yamal as Spain pulled off a brilliant 2-0 win over France to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Yamal was instrumental in the first goal for Spain, winning the penalty that was ultimately converted by Mikel Oyarzabal. Pedro Porro scored the second goal of the game to clinch the victory. Following the win, Yamal was seen celebrating with his family in the stands. In a video that went viral on social media, Yamal was seen coming into the stands and hugging his three-year-old half-brother, Keyne, before celebrating with the rest of his family and some fans.

O momento em que Lamine Yamal foi comemorar a classificação da Espanha em cima da França pegando seu irmãozinho o Keyne no colo. #FRAXESP pic.twitter.com/1y63wcyhri — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) July 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Spain midfielder Rodri hailed teenage winger Lamine Yamal for his selfless display in the FIFA World Cup semi-final against France while also calling for greater protection from match officials after La Roja secured a 2-0 victory.

Although Spain booked their place in the title clash with a composed performance, Rodri voiced his concern over the repeated challenges on the 19-year-old Barcelona star, saying referees need to intervene more consistently to prevent defenders from targeting creative players.

“What is clear is that we have been dealing with this situation of the number of fouls for three games now,” Rodri told TVE after the match as quoted by Goal.com.

“I understand that some might not be fouls, but we're talking about 10 or 15 fouls where the kid goes to the ground, gets tackled, and they have to call it, because otherwise the defenders are going to keep doing the same thing. The permissiveness has been quite blatant today,” he added.

Yamal once again played a key role in Spain's attack despite facing close marking throughout the contest. His movement and pressing also helped Spain maintain control as they shut down France's attacking threats on the way to another World Cup final.

Rodri was particularly impressed by the youngster's contribution without possession, highlighting the maturity he has shown on the biggest stage.

“Lamine Yamal played a fantastic game, especially off the ball; he was sensational and helped us a lot,” he said.

The Manchester City midfielder also reflected on Spain's achievement after reaching the final, where they will meet the winner of the other semi-final.

“Very happy, very proud, especially of my team, of my country, of what this represents for us. We have to rest and recover well because we surely have the most important match of our lives ahead of us. Rest and a huge match,” Rodri added.

Spain will now turn their attention to the World Cup final as they aim to lift the trophy after another impressive run in the tournament, with Yamal expected to remain one of the team's key attacking threats

(With agency inputs)

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