Cape Verde's gritty display at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been the ultimate "underdog story" of the FIFA World Cup 2026. An island nation off the coast of West Africa, with a population of 5.3 lakh, is yet to be defeated in the World Cup. In Group H, which includes former FIFA World Cup champions Spain and Uruguay, along with Saudi Arabia (who are playing in their seventh edition), debutants Cape Verde are yet to lose.

They drew 0-0 with 2010 champions Spain after goalkeeper Vozinha's heroics. Vozinha had about 50,000 followers on Instagram as the World Cup was starting. He was up to 15 million followers by game time on Sunday after he grabbed the world's sporting attention by leading Cape Verde to a scoreless draw against Spain - one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the title.

In the second match, against two-time champions Uruguay, they drew 2-2. Kevin Pina scored from a free kick for Cape Verde's first-ever goal in the World Cup, and Helio Varela scored the equaliser for what has become one of the most surprising teams of the expanded 48-team tournament - a side now with a legitimate chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Current points table:

From Group H, Spain, with four points, are in a prime position to qualify, with one win and one draw. In the current 48-team format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups will enter the next round of 32. The remaining eight teams will be decided by the top eight third-placed teams from the 12 groups.

Cape Verde have two points from two games and are placed third in Group H. Spain play Uruguay in their last match, while Cape Verde play Saudi Arabia. Cape Verde first need to ensure they don't lose; otherwise, they will be knocked out.

A draw may be enough to take them into the top two, provided Uruguay either lose or draw. It will also ensure they finish at least third in the group and have an outside chance of advancing.

The best possible scenario for them would be to win. In that case, they will finish in the top two if Uruguay lose. Even if Uruguay win, Cape Verde can enter the top two with a win and a good goal difference. A win will also make their case stronger for a third-place finish

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