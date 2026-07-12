Switzerland came within eight minutes of pulling off the impossible. They had frustrated Lionel Messi, and survived wave after wave of Argentine attacks. Despite playing with ten men for nearly 50 minutes, they were still standing. For 112 minutes, Switzerland made Lionel Messi look ordinary. Every passing lane was blocked. Every pocket of space disappeared. Every Argentine attack ran into a wall of white shirts. The defending champions kept knocking, but the "Swiss Wall" refused to crack. Until it finally did. It took a moment of brilliance from Julian Alvarez in the 112th minute to finally bring the Swiss resistance to an end.

How the Swiss wall finally cracked

There are not many days when Lionel Messi can't bend a match to his will. On those days he can't, it reminds everyone that even the greatest can be contained.

On Sunday morning against the Swiss, Messi touched the ball, he probed, he drifted between the lines. He looked for the familiar one-two around the edge of the area. Yet every time Argentina's captain threatened to turn, another white shirt arrived, then another, and another. It wasn't man-marking. This is called collective suffocation.

Switzerland didn't stop Messi. They just blocked out the spaces in which Messi lives.

That distinction nearly carried them into one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

A wall built on discipline, not desperation

The temptation against Argentina could have been to chase Messi. But Switzerland refused to do so.

Instead, Murat Yakin's side trusted the shape. The midfield squeezed passing lanes before the ball reached Messi's feet. The back four rarely stepped out recklessly. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi stayed compact, while Granit Xhaka constantly screened the dangerous central corridor.

Whenever Messi drifted inside, the Swiss trap snapped shut.

The first defender delayed him. The second blocked the passing angle. The third waited to intercept the inevitable through ball.

It was less about tackles and more about denying decisions. While Argentina found possession easy enough, penetration was another matter.

Gregor Kobel's night

Even when Argentina escaped the first line of resistance, Gregor Kobel was waiting.

He denied Messi, he frustrated Julian Alvarez. He kept rebounds under control and refused to give Argentina the scrappy goal knock-out.

For long stretches, Kobel was making stunning saves. He made 4 on Sunday morning to reinforce the team's belief. Every stop of his made the Swiss defensive block stand another inch taller.

Ten men. Still standing.

The turning point was Breel Embolo's controversial red card after 72 minutes. That should have opened the floodgates. Instead, Switzerland became even harder to break.

Reduced to ten men, they collapsed into a narrow 4-4-1 geometry, abandoning any ambition of sustained possession and committing almost every outfield player to protecting the penalty area.

It became a game of chess. Argentina circulated the ball from flank to flank. Switzerland shifted together.

Argentina looked for combinations around the box. Switzerland crowded the receiver before the second pass could arrive. The penalty area became a maze with no exit.

Scaloni changed the question

The breakthrough came because Lionel Scaloni realised Argentina were asking the wrong question.

Instead of repeatedly forcing attacks through the middle, fresh legs arrived. Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martinez increased the tempo. Argentina stretched the width of the pitch and began attacking the half-spaces-the awkward channels between full-back and centre-back.

The objective wasn't necessarily to create the final chance. It was to make Switzerland move.

Every sideways shift demanded another sprint from already exhausted defenders. At this moment, tiny gaps began to appear.

Messi stopped looking for goals

Perhaps the most fascinating adjustment belonged to Messi himself.

With Switzerland refusing to let him receive near the box, he retreated.

Rather than fighting Akanji and Elvedi in crowded spaces, Messi dropped deeper into midfield, becoming the game's chief distributor. It was classic Messi magic.

It was almost as if he had decided that if he couldn't hurt Switzerland with the final touch, he would hurt them with the pass before it.

Diagonal switches stretched the Swiss block. Quick combinations accelerated Argentina's rhythm. His movement forced difficult choices-follow him into midfield and leave space behind, or stay compact and allow the world's greatest playmaker time on the ball.

Switzerland largely chose the latter, and Messi accepted it.

Sometimes the smartest player in the stadium wins by changing the game rather than dominating it.

The answer came from 25 yards

By extra time, Argentina had stopped trying to walk the ball into the net. The Swiss defence had sunk so deep that space finally appeared outside the penalty area.

Julian Alvarez didn't hesitate.

From roughly 25 yards, he unleashed a strike that flew beyond Kobel and into the top corner.

It wasn't a lucky escape. It was the inevitable consequence of defending the six-yard box for nearly two hours.

When you surrender every inch outside the area, eventually someone finds the one shot you cannot block.

And then the wall disappeared

Switzerland suddenly had to chase the game. For the first time in the morning, their shape was stretched.

The distances between midfield and defence grew. Players surged forward in search of an equaliser instead of retreating into familiar positions.

The "Swiss Wall" wasn't broken by another intricate move. It simply no longer existed.

Argentina broke forward into the spaces that had been unavailable so far, and Lautaro Martinez put the tie beyond doubt with a stoppage-time goal after the Swiss committed bodies forward.

The final scoreline read 3-1.

More than another Messi story

Messi's remarkable World Cup scoring streak ended.

Oddly enough, Argentina may have learned something more valuable.

Champions often earn praise for brilliance. This quarter-final was won through persistence, tactical flexibility and the willingness to abandon Plan A when it wasn't working.

Against a Swiss side that defended with extraordinary discipline, Argentina discovered another version of itself. One that didn't need Messi to rescue them.

One that found a different route through the toughest defensive wall they have faced in this World Cup. And sometimes, deep into a tournament, that adaptability is worth more than another moment of magic.

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