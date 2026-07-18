Spain's training session ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina has been suspended because of storms and lighting in the area, the team announced Saturday. The players moved indoors for warm-up session. There was no immediate indication if the team would try to get back outside for a full session. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill warned residents Saturday that severe storms are expected across the state, with the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding, and large hail.

"The Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

"The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors."

Argentina is also in the same area ahead of Sunday's match. Argentina will be playing for its second consecutive World Cup title and fourth overall.

Spain's only World Cup championship was in 2010.

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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