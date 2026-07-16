England legend David Beckham expressed his heartbreak after the Three Lions suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), while also celebrating the team's inspiring journey and the unforgettable memories created during the tournament. The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

In a post on Instagram, the former England footballer expressed his disappointment over the defeat but praised the team, fans and country for creating unforgettable memories during the tournament.

"Heartbreak for us all but memories that inspire and last forever... Thank you to our team, our fans & our country for what you have given us in this World Cup," Beckham said.

Defending champions Argentina produced a stunning late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semi-final. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place playoff, while Argentina will meet Spain in the title clash.

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