England midfielder Jude Bellingham was not in sync with manager Thomas Tuchel when asked about the German's criticism of the team's performance against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Saturday. Tuchel stated that he was unhappy with the display, despite the 2-1 victory that confirmed England's progression into the semi-finals of the tournament. When asked if Tuchel's criticism highlighted the high standards expected of the squad, Bellingham defended his teammates, suggesting the head coach might not fully appreciate the difficulty of playing against a side as tough as Norway.

Tuchel admitted after the match that England were fortunate to progress and warned that the Three Lions must improve ahead of the semi-finals.

"We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. The result is fantastic-we are in the last four-but I am not happy with the performance. We got lucky today. We need to play better. We will get better; we need to get better," Tuchel told the media after the game.

Reacting to those remarks, Bellingham acknowledged the demanding nature of the contest and praised the immense effort put in by the entire squad.

"Maybe, or maybe he doesn't know what it is like to play in those kinds of conditions, against Haaland, Odegaard, Nusa, and Sorloth. That is not an easy team to play against," he told reporters when asked about Tuchel's comments. "I think we have tried to create a positive environment, and we should continue that going into the final four. I cannot speak highly enough of the lads. You're not going to win every game. Popping the ball and making a thousand passes. And we've done that again tonight."

"Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those conditions."



Jude Bellingham spoke openly about Thomas Tuchel being critical of England's performance against Norway. pic.twitter.com/aJgDGEVNfX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 12, 2026

As Tuchel arrived in the press conference, the first question he faced was about Bellingham's reaction to his criticism.

"Absolutely, no one disputes that," Tuchel said. "I'm impressed with the shift that they put in, the effort, team spirit, the belief, and to overcome adversity and to dig in and find ways to win is on the absolutely highest level. They cannot get enough praise for that.

"But I'm also a football coach, and I think we can play better. In general, I think it was not a high-level game," the German added. "I think we had better games in general. The analysing head of me and the football coach in me still thinks that we can and have to play better football."

READ | Norway Star Refuses To Pass Ball To Erling Haaland, Selfish Call Costs Team

Coming to the match, Bellingham fired a brace as England fought back from a goal down to defeat Norway in extra time and seal a place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Real Madrid midfielder struck a late equaliser in the first half before netting the decisive goal in extra time to complete a 2-1 comeback victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.

With ANI Inputs

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