Former England defender Jamie Carragher has ruled out the possibility of Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or despite his heroics at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Kane scored a brace in the second half as England left it late to edge past DR Congo 2-1 in their Round of 32 clash in Atlanta on Wednesday. The England captain took his tournament goal tally to five following a brilliant club season with Bayern Munich, where he recorded 61 goals and 7 assists in just 51 appearances.

While Carragher admits that few can match Kane's numbers over the past 12 months, he believes the striker's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are unrealistic because he doesn't see England winning the World Cup.

In his column for the Telegraph, Carragher feels that the Ballon d'Or will most certainly be given to someone from the tournament's winning side.

"If the vote for the Ballon d'Or was being held right now, Kane would be the worthy winner, his heroics for England against DR Congo absorbing his 72nd goal of this season. Only Lionel Messi has recently hit those kinds of numbers. Not even Cristiano Ronaldo was so prolific in one campaign. Based on the past 12 months, Kane should win the Ballon d'Or. Unfortunately, he probably won't because in a World Cup year, it is bound to go to the star player of the winning nation. Much as I want to believe England can still win it, there is nothing to support that opinion, especially after recent performances. If Argentina retain the cup, Messi will win the Ballon d'Or. If France win the competition, one of their key men will get it," wrote Carragher.

Instead, Carragher has tipped France superstar Kylian Mbappe or Michael Olise as the frontrunners, having previously predicted Les Bleus to lift the trophy in July.

"Kane's Bayern team-mate Michael Olise is a strong contender, and even though, by Kylian Mbappe's standards, he has had a frustrating year with his club, that will be forgotten when judged against his fantastic World Cup displays. Another of the Paris St-Germain stars might be celebrating a personal accolade, even though their Champions League win felt more of a team effort than the consequence of one outstanding contribution. Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed another fantastic season. Kane's goal output is beyond them all. He is performing at the same level as France's best and Messi, going toe-to-toe in the Golden Boot race," he added.

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