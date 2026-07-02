Translating his club form into international football for England, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane struck a 'Goal of the Tournament' contender in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against DR Congo on Wednesday. England, who trailed Congo until the 75th minute, saw Kane produce an incredible rescue act to bail his team out of a precarious situation. England were staring at early elimination from the tournament when Kane stepped up to score both goals in the Three Lions' 2-1 win. It was Kane's second goal of the game that left everyone in awe, as he dazzled past several Congo players before smashing the ball into the top right corner of the net.

Following a partially cleared England attack, substitute Anthony Gordon picked up possession and delivered a dangerous pass to Kane on the edge of the penalty area. Receiving the ball with his back to goal, Kane reacted quickest amidst heavy congestion inside the box. He sharply whirled and twisted away from his direct marker, shifting the ball onto his right foot.

Having created just enough separation against three converging defenders, Kane unleashed a brutal, rising rocket from a challenging angle. The unstoppable strike blazed past DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who could barely move before the ball rifled into the top-right corner of the net to seal England's 2-1 comeback victory.

This angle of Harry Kane‘s Goal is absolutely insane, the way he Shoots the Ball into the net with his precision just wow. pic.twitter.com/lddfZ5ScU8 — (@Official_Benji_) July 1, 2026

The goal didn't just seal England's passage into the Round of 16 to face co-hosts Mexico, this spectacular 86th-minute strike marked Kane's 13th career World Cup goal. With this hit, he officially surpassed Brazilian football icon Pele (12 goals) on the tournament's all-time top-scorers list.

After the game, England coach Thomas Tuchel spoke of Kane in the same breath as the game's ultimate icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"They are all sharks," he said. "If they smell blood, they come and score." "It's crazy. So, so good. He's our captain, he's our leader, and decides football matches with unbelievable finishes."

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