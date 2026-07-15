England's 1966 FIFA World Cup final hero Sir Geoff Hurst has described Harry Kane as the country's greatest-ever striker, praising the captain's goalscoring record, leadership and influence ahead of the Three Lions' blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina. Hurst, who remains England's only men's player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final after his famous performance against West Germany in 1966, believes Kane has surpassed every striker to wear the national jersey.

“It's going to be hard to beat the goals he's scored, so I'd say he's England's best,” Hurst said at Wembley Stadium before England's last-four clash.

“His record now is just amazing for his appearances and the goals he's scoring and doing it in important games as we've seen in this tournament. His leadership is obvious, and that's important. He's talking to the players after a game, when they're in the huddle and so on. Of course he's also a great example with his attitude, behaviour and the way he plays," He added.

Kane has once again led England's charge at the FIFA World Cup 2026, delivering decisive goals in the knockout rounds and becoming the nation's all-time leading World Cup scorer during the tournament. The Bayern Munich striker also surpassed 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore to become England's most-capped captain, further strengthening his legacy in national colours.

England have reached the semi-finals after overcoming Norway in extra time, with Kane continuing to play a pivotal role through his goals, link-up play and leadership as Thomas Tuchel's side chase a first World Cup title since 1966.

Hurst also compared Kane's leadership qualities with those of Bobby Moore, the captain who lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy at Wembley six decades ago.

“There are certain people in walks of life, whether it's business or football, that emerge from within a group of people who automatically see them as the boss, the captain. In my time it was quite evidently Bobby Moore," Hurst said.

“That's how he was and acted as a kid… the players and management saw him as the ideal man to be captain. And I think Harry Kane is absolutely in that same mould, not just on the field but off the field with all the stuff they do together,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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