Germany vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Germany are 0-0 against Paraguay in the first half of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. Germany topped their group after wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast. On the other hand, Paraguay pulled off a third-place finish after a crucial win over Turkiye and a hard-fought draw against Australia. The two teams last met back in 2002 World Cup where Germany won 1-0. (Match Centre)
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Final ball missing
Wirtz and Undav have both made solid runs from outside the box but the final balls is still missing. Havertz has not been involved in the game much and they will need to feed the striker with proper deliveries if they want to score.
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Flurry of attacks
Germany have finally settled in this game and they are attacking constantly. Undav's effort went sailing over the goal while a dangerous ball into the box was dealt with well by the defender.
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Early setback
Big injury concern for Paraguay as Gustavo Gomez looks in a spot of bother. The Paraguay star looks in a lot of pain and had to go out of the ground. However, it looks like it is not very serious and he will be able to come back.
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: We are underway
The first half begins and Germany are immediately on the back foot. Enciso came up with a brilliant footwork to earn Paraguay a corner. However, nothing came off it.
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Substitutes
Germany - Baumann, Nubel, Amiri, Anton, Beier, Goretzka, Groß, Leweling, Musiala, Quedraogo, Raum, Stiller, Thiaw, Woltemade
Paraguay - Olveira, Fernandez, Alderete, Arce, Caballero, Fabian Balbuena, Kaku, Maidana, Mauricio, Ojeda, Pitta, Sanabria, Sosa, Velazquez
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: TIme for national anthems
The two teams are making their way to the middle and it is time for the national anthems. An exciting encounter awaits!
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Big record alert
Manuel Neuer makes his 23rd start at a World Cup, a new German record (Lothar Matthaus and Miroslav Klose with 22 each).
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Rocky road to the knockouts
It was a somewhat rocky road for Germany in the group stages. They won their first two games against Curacao and Ivory Coast but the loss against Ecuador was a huge blow to them. However, it is a new day and they will be looking to take care of their defensive lapses.
Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Big decision
Germany have handed Deniz Undav a start against Paraguay and this can be huge. He has been very impressive in the World Cup till now and he scored the brace that handed his team the win over Ivory Coast.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Paraguay starting XI
Junior Alonso, Canale, Gustavo Gomez, Caceres; Bobadilla, Galarza, Cubas; Almiron, Enciso, Avalos
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany starting XI
Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Undav, Wirtz; Kai Havertz
Germany vs Paraguay: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Germany and Paraguay! This match may seem one-sided on paper but Germany's recent form has been quite concerning.