 Germany vs Paraguay LIVE Score: FIFA World Cup 2026 GER vs PAR Match LIVE Updates: Germany Take Bold Call; Paraguay Suffer Early Setback | Football News
Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
FIFA World Cup 11 Jun 26 to 19 Jul 26
Story ProgressBack to home

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Germany are 0-0 against Paraguay in the first half of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. Germany topped their group after wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast. On the other hand, Paraguay pulled off a third-place finish after a crucial win over Turkiye and a hard-fought draw against Australia. The two teams last met back in 2002 World Cup where Germany won 1-0. (Match Centre)

Jun 30, 2026 02:15 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Final ball missing

Wirtz and Undav have both made solid runs from outside the box but the final balls is still missing. Havertz has not been involved in the game much and they will need to feed the striker with proper deliveries if they want to score.

Jun 30, 2026 02:09 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Flurry of attacks

Germany have finally settled in this game and they are attacking constantly. Undav's effort went sailing over the goal while a dangerous ball into the box was dealt with well by the defender.

Jun 30, 2026 02:06 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Early setback

Big injury concern for Paraguay as Gustavo Gomez looks in a spot of bother. The Paraguay star looks in a lot of pain and had to go out of the ground. However, it looks like it is not very serious and he will be able to come back.

Jun 30, 2026 02:02 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: We are underway

The first half begins and Germany are immediately on the back foot. Enciso came up with a brilliant footwork to earn Paraguay a corner. However, nothing came off it.

Jun 30, 2026 01:55 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Substitutes

Germany - Baumann, Nubel, Amiri, Anton, Beier, Goretzka, Groß, Leweling, Musiala, Quedraogo, Raum, Stiller, Thiaw, Woltemade

 

Paraguay - Olveira, Fernandez, Alderete, Arce, Caballero, Fabian Balbuena, Kaku, Maidana, Mauricio, Ojeda, Pitta, Sanabria, Sosa, Velazquez

Jun 30, 2026 01:53 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: TIme for national anthems

The two teams are making their way to the middle and it is time for the national anthems. An exciting encounter awaits!

Jun 30, 2026 01:46 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Big record alert

Manuel Neuer makes his 23rd start at a World Cup, a new German record (Lothar Matthaus and Miroslav Klose with 22 each).

Jun 30, 2026 01:44 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Rocky road to the knockouts

It was a somewhat rocky road for Germany in the group stages. They won their first two games against Curacao and Ivory Coast but the loss against Ecuador was a huge blow to them. However, it is a new day and they will be looking to take care of their defensive lapses.

Jun 30, 2026 01:41 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: Big decision

Germany have handed Deniz Undav a start against Paraguay and this can be huge. He has been very impressive in the World Cup till now and he scored the brace that handed his team the win over Ivory Coast.

Jun 30, 2026 01:39 (IST)
Share

FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Paraguay starting XI

Junior Alonso, Canale, Gustavo Gomez, Caceres; Bobadilla, Galarza, Cubas; Almiron, Enciso, Avalos

Jun 30, 2026 01:37 (IST)
Share

FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany starting XI

Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Undav, Wirtz; Kai Havertz

Jun 30, 2026 01:35 (IST)
Share

Germany vs Paraguay: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Germany and Paraguay! This match may seem one-sided on paper but Germany's recent form has been quite concerning.

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi

Topics mentioned in this article
Germany Germany Paraguay Paraguay Undav Neuer 2026 FIFA World Cup Germany vs Paraguay, Match 75 Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Check FIFA World Cup 2026, Womens T20 World Cup 2026, News FIFA World Cup Schedule , and Women's T20 World Cup Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.