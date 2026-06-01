 Germany vs Ecuador LIVE Score: FIFA World Cup 2026 GER vs ECU Match LIVE Updates: Germany Look To Continue Winning Run vs Ecuador | Football News
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Germany vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Germany look to end their group stage campaign on a high as they take on Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash. Germany have already qualified for Round of 16 with victories over Curacao and Ivory Coast. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann grabbed headline as he complained about the scheduling of the World Cup. On the other hand, Ecuador will have to win in order to keep their chances alive of reaching the knockout. They can finish second in the group if Ivory Coast lose to Curacao. (Match Centre)

Jun 26, 2026 01:23 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Minutes away from start

The two teams are making their way to the middle and we are few minutes away from the start of the match. It is time for the national anthems and we can expect a competitive game between these two teams.

Jun 26, 2026 01:14 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Equation for Ecuador

Nothing short of a win will do for Ecuador in the race for Round of 32. They need to win their game and hope that Ivory Coast lose to Curacao in order to finish second. However, if they win and Ivory Coast also win, they will finish third with 4 points and will have a good chance of qualification.

Jun 26, 2026 01:09 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany in fine form

Germany have already booked their berth in the World Cup Round of 32 with wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast. However, they went with a full-strength team in the game against Ecuador.

Jun 26, 2026 01:00 (IST)
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Germany vs Ecuador LIVE: Big statement by the German coach

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has criticised the FIFA World Cup scheduling format, arguing that teams finishing at the top of their groups are placed at a disadvantage due to limited preparation time ahead of the knockout rounds. "I don't think it's ideal that you're somewhat punished for winning the group. I'm not a big fan of it. Anyone can imagine that there are better setups than scrubbing through footage all Saturday night, only to present the opponent to the team on Sunday," Nagelsmann told reporters.

Jun 26, 2026 00:51 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Ecuador starting XI

Hernan Galíndez; Alan Franco, Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordonez; Pedro Vite, Moises Caicedo, John Yeboah; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, Nilson Angulo

Jun 26, 2026 00:44 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany starting XI

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha; Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala; Florian Wirtz

Jun 26, 2026 00:40 (IST)
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Germany vs Ecuador LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash between Germany and Ecuador. Germany will look to continue their winning run while a win is crucial for Ecuador to keep their Round of 32 dreams alive.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Ecuador Ecuador 2026 FIFA World Cup Ecuador vs Germany, Match 56 Germany Germany Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
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