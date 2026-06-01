Germany vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Germany look to end their group stage campaign on a high as they take on Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash. Germany have already qualified for Round of 16 with victories over Curacao and Ivory Coast. Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann grabbed headline as he complained about the scheduling of the World Cup. On the other hand, Ecuador will have to win in order to keep their chances alive of reaching the knockout. They can finish second in the group if Ivory Coast lose to Curacao. (Match Centre)