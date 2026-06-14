Germany vs Curacao LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has been handed a starting role for Sunday's FIFA World Cup Group E opener against Curacao, despite still working his way back to peak form after a broken leg sidelined him for more than six months last year. In a notable selection call, Germany's in-form striker Deniz Undav, who finished as the Bundesliga's second-highest scorer this season behind Harry Kane, starts on the bench. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the sole remaining member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is set to make his first international appearance since coming out of retirement.

When will the Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, June 14 (IST).

Where will the Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be held?

The Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be held in Houston.

What time will the Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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