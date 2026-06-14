Germany vs Curacao LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany face off against Curacao in a highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match in Houston on Sunday. It is the first match of the tournament for four-time winners Germany, who are aiming to bounce back after group stage exits in the last two editions. Managed by Julian Nagelsmann, Germany are relying on stars like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich. It is also a historic day for Curacao. 82nd in the FIFA rankings, Curacao are set to play their first-ever World Cup match. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Germany vs Curacao LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score, straight from Houston:
FIFA World Cup LIVE: Dutch influence in Curacao
Politically, Curacao falls under the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and as such, most of the team's players are born in Netherlands or have Dutch heritage. The only player in Curacao's team to be born in the Caribbean islands is midfielder Tahith Chong, who formerly played for Manchester United.
FIFA World Cup LIVE: Germany relying on midfield talents
This is not the strongest Germany side to ever compete at a FIFA World Cup. However, the biggest positive for the team is the midfield talent it possesses. In attacking midfield, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will bear the burden of providing the creative spark. Captain Joshua Kimmich is normally a holding midfielder, but is set to be the starting right-back for Germany in World Cup 2026.
Another one to keep an eye on is 18-year-old Lennart Karl, who has shone for Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 season.
FIFA World Cup LIVE: David vs Goliath
By all senses, this is a battle between David and Goliath. Germany are four-time World Cup winners, they're ranked 10th by FIFA, and have a football history and legacy matched by few other nations. On the other hand, Curacao are ranked 82nd, their population is 0.18% of Germany's, and they're playing their very first World Cup match.
FIFA World Cup LIVE: Historic day for Curacao
The tiny island of Curacao, located in the Caribbean, has just over 150,000 people. In land size, it is about a third of the size of India's capital Delhi. Yet, Curacao will be making their debut at the FIFA World Cup today. Ranked 82nd by FIFA, they will certainly be the underdogs heading into today's match. But a watershed moment in sporting history for the nation.
FIFA World Cup LIVE: Germany begin redemption journey
For a nation like Germany, who have four FIFA World Cup crowns, the last two tournaments have been disastrous. After glory in 2014, Germany exited in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022. They will hope that not only the bitter run ends in 2026, but they can make a run for the title once again.
Their journey towards redemption begins today, against Curacao.
FIFA World Cup LIVE: Germany vs Curacao!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Germany and Curacao. Four-time winners Germany take on World Cup debutants Curacao in their first match of the tournament. A historic day for Curacao; a day from when redemption starts, Germany will hope.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.