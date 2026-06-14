This is not the strongest Germany side to ever compete at a FIFA World Cup. However, the biggest positive for the team is the midfield talent it possesses. In attacking midfield, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will bear the burden of providing the creative spark. Captain Joshua Kimmich is normally a holding midfielder, but is set to be the starting right-back for Germany in World Cup 2026.

Another one to keep an eye on is 18-year-old Lennart Karl, who has shone for Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 season.