Germany's failure to learn from their group-stage mistakes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup cost them dearly, resulting in an early elimination following a Round of 32 defeat against Paraguay. Crucially, this marked the first time in World Cup history that Germany have been beaten in a penalty shootout. Following the heartbreak of a third successive failure to reach the later knockout rounds, coupled with mounting concerns over a young squad failing to fire, Germany legend Oliver Kahn admitted that talent alone will not take Julian Nagelsmann's team far in a tournament of this calibre.

While likely masking the deep disappointment of another early exit, Kahn praised the team's quality and tactical flexibility under Nagelsmann. However, he asserted that competing against the world's best in the knockout stages requires far more than individual brilliance.

"Germany have shown once again that they are among the top teams in the world. They have quality, tactical flexibility, and a clear identity under Julian Nagelsmann. However, if you compare them with the likes of France and Spain, I think their overall quality is still slightly below that level," Kahn, an expert on the FIFA World Cup for ZEE 5, India's broadcaster for the tournament, said.

"Football is not only about talent. It is about building a great team spirit throughout the tournament, especially during the knockout stages. Talent alone is never enough. The challenge now is handling the pressure, because mistakes are punished ruthlessly at this stage," Kahn added.

Despite the abrupt and disappointing end to the campaign, Kahn was encouraged by the balance within the German squad. He highlighted the importance of blending youthful talent with experienced leaders-some of whom, however, may well bid farewell to international football in the coming weeks.

"I have been impressed more by the balance of this team rather than any single individual. Jamal Musiala has been impressive; he has returned from a very difficult injury and continues to showcase his creativity. Florian Wirtz did not have an easy season at Liverpool, but he has clearly matured. Then you have the experienced players who provide vital leadership. That is usually the combination successful teams need," he added.

Kahn, nicknamed 'The Titan', was one of the pioneers of modern goalkeeping during his playing days for Germany and Bayern Munich. Since his retirement, the role of the goalkeeper has evolved significantly. It was Manuel Neuer who ultimately succeeded Kahn as the long-term number one for both club and country. Now, even the legendary sweeper-keeper has hung up his boots in international football, with his club career also nearing its end.

Nevertheless, Kahn reserved special praise for Neuer, whose return from international retirement brought calmness, leadership, and confidence to a relatively young German squad-even if it was not quite enough to spearhead a deep run in the tournament.

"Experience cannot be replaced. For Manuel, it has not been an easy tournament because he has not had many opportunities to showcase his abilities, but he still brings calmness, leadership, and confidence to the entire team. His presence alone gives the defenders a sense of security. It is remarkable that at 40 years of age he continues to perform at such a high level. Maintaining that consistency over so many years requires incredible professionalism," Kahn concluded.

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