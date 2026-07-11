Germany's soccer federation said Saturday it had held talks with Jurgen Klopp and both sides were confident he would take over as national team coach after the country's disappointing exit from FIFA World Cup 2026. Former coach Julian Nagelsmann resigned after his team failed to make the round of 16 for the third World Cup running. Klopp, a serial trophy winner with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, was quickly identified as the favorite to succeed him.

The German federation said talks were held in New York on Friday with Klopp, who is currently in an executive role as head of global soccer for the Red Bull group.

“In the constructive exchange, an understanding was reached on essential key points of a potential contract,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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