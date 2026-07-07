French prosecutors have opened an investigation into aggravated public insult and incitement to hatred or violence after a Paraguay senator racially abused Kylian Mbappe following Paraguay's loss to France at the World Cup. The Paris prosecutor's office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it launched the probe after the national unit for combating online hate received a complaint from the French Football Federation (FFF). Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, posted racist comments on X after Mbappé converted the winning penalty in France's victory over Paraguay on Saturday.

She mocked the France captain's origins, upbringing, education and appearance. France advanced to the quarterfinals where it will face Morocco on Thursday.

Mbappe called her a “despicable woman” who was “unworthy” of serving in Paraguay's Congress.

The Paris prosecutor's office said “the remarks were allegedly made because of the victim's actual or perceived origin, ethnicity, nationality, race, or religion.” These offenses were punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and a 45,000 euros fine ($51,000).

Amarilla later issued an open letter in French and Spanish to Mbappé on social media, in which she said her problem was with the player, not the country of France. She wrote that she regretted mistreating Mbappe with “the same insults” she's received as a mixed-race person and she had deleted her post.

But she also demanded an apology from Mbappé, accusing him of gender-based violence in his comments about her, and threatening legal action if he didn't retract them.

The Paraguayan government released a statement Monday afternoon condemning Amarilla's remarks as “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes.” It added that the senator's comments do not represent either the Paraguayan government or the Paraguayan people.

The FFF denounced Amarilla's comments as “utterly abhorrent” and “unacceptable," while French President Emmanuel Macron and Sports Minister Marina Ferrari voiced support for Mbappe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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