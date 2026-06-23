The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Iraq produced what football fans had feared for most of the tournament. The World Cup witnessed its first serious weather-related interruption, leaving the game paused for more than two hours. In total, a 131-minute delay was witnessed in Philadelphia because of the thunderstorm and lightning protocols set by the authorities in the United States of America.

Thunderstorms and lightning strikes at Lincoln Financial Field forced the organisers to suspend the game over safety concerns. The suspension saw the length of the match drag on to close to four hours, making it the longest-ever World Cup game in the history of the sport.

France were leading 1-0 when the half-time whistle went at 5.49 pm local time. However, the 15-minute break turned into a two-hour suspension as play did not resume until 8.00 pm. Storms continued to bring heavy rain, strong winds and the threat of lightning, forcing fans and players to take shelter.

In the end, the match concluded almost four hours after it started, with France securing a dominant 3-0 win thanks to two goals from Mbappé and a solitary strike from Ousmane Dembélé.

What Led To This Two-Hour Break?

France's match against Iraq was the first game of the tournament to be delayed due to adverse weather conditions. However, such delays were expected after similar incidents occurred during last summer's Club World Cup, which was also held in this part of the world. Covered stadiums and better planning, however, ensured that fans and players didn't have to go through such issues until the 12th day of the tournament this time.

France were leading 1-0 at half-time when supporters were instructed to leave the stands and take shelter because a "severe thunderstorm was approaching." That resulted in a total delay of 131 minutes before the authorities could give the clearance to resume. The initial hope was that play would restart at 7.00 pm local time, but the weather remained adverse, prompting the game to remain suspended until 8.00 pm.

Strong winds caused the France vs Iraq match to be postponed. pic.twitter.com/fl7cmY47tY — Football Fans Stuff (@officialffsnews) June 22, 2026

US Thunder And Lightning Protocol

The protocols set by local authorities are strict. Rules suggest that play must be suspended if thunder or lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium. For the game to resume, there must be a 30-minute phase without any lightning within the eight-mile zone. Any new strike resets the 30-minute countdown, meaning the delay will continue.

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