The Spain vs Argentina final in the 2026 World Cup divided fans and the entire football world. Many neutrals were left unimpressed by what they perceived as Argentina benefiting from the majority of refereeing calls throughout the tournament, pointing to controversial moments against Algeria in the group stage, Switzerland in the Round of 32, and Egypt in the Round of 16. However, justice was served in the eyes of many as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in Sunday's showpiece event. Following the result, German football great Toni Kroos shared a blunt reaction on social media. Shortly after the final whistle blew at the MetLife Stadium, Kroos took to X (formerly Twitter) to write a simple, two-word message: "Football won."

The brief post was widely interpreted as the retired midfielder's subtle dig at Argentina, who were bidding to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup.

Football won — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 19, 2026

Spain secured their second world title thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive strike in the 106th minute after a tense and hard-fought contest in New Jersey.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated large spells of the final but had to wait until extra time to break Argentina's resistance. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced several crucial saves to deny Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi, while Enzo Fernandez's sending-off in second-half stoppage time left the defending champions with 10 men before the decisive period.

Spain thought they had gone ahead early in extra time when Nico Williams found the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Torres eventually settled the contest, smashing home from close range after Williams' knockdown to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory.

The win secured Spain's first World Cup title since 2010 and extended their unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches.

Kroos, regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, retired from professional football in 2024 after a trophy-laden career with Real Madrid.

Renowned for his vision, composure and passing range, the German won 34 major trophies during a 17-year career, making him the second-most decorated German footballer behind Thomas Muller. During his decade at Real Madrid, Kroos made 306 appearances, scored 22 goals and helped the Spanish giants win multiple domestic and European titles.

With ANI Inputs

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