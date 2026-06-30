As the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivers one shock after another and the knockout stage gathers pace, controversy off the pitch continues to rival the drama on it. From Brazil surviving a scare against Japan to Paraguay and Morocco producing stunning penalty-shootout upsets, the tournament has already produced its fair share of unforgettable moments. But one of its biggest talking points has come from outside the football field, after a senior United States government official openly celebrated Iran's exit from the competition, saying he was "so happy" the team had left American soil.

Iran's campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after the side failed to win any of its three group-stage matches despite remaining unbeaten. Iranian football coach Amir Ghalenoei's men came within inches of reaching the Round of 32, only to see what could have been a decisive winner against Egypt ruled out for a marginal offside.

Their performances, however, were overshadowed by a diplomatic row that simmered throughout the tournament. Iran's football federation repeatedly accused US authorities of unfair treatment, while Ghalenoei described his side as the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup.

Speaking during a World Cup security briefing, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin welcomed Iran's elimination in unusually blunt terms.

"I'm just glad they're done, and they're not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave US soil. I might've sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance," Mullin said.

Iran had initially been scheduled to base themselves in Tucson, Arizona, but instead relocated their training camp to Tijuana, Mexico, before the tournament. The squad crossed into the United States only for matches in Los Angeles and Seattle before returning to Mexico after each fixture.

One of Tehran's biggest complaints was that players and staff were required to leave the United States immediately after every game. Responding to the criticism, Mullin insisted the arrangement had been agreed with FIFA before the tournament.

"That was just an agreement we had, to just go ahead and let them go. The game was over, let them get back to the hotel, their base camp where they're at. They're more comfortable there. That was just an agreement we worked out with FIFA before the games started," he said.

Iran's place at the World Cup had itself been uncertain in the months leading up to the tournament after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on the country in February. Despite those concerns, the team qualified for the finals and pushed for a place in the knockout rounds before bowing out under the shadow of both footballing disappointment and geopolitical tensions.

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